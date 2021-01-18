6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
Tech with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology consultant and founder at Plain Speak
Today at 10:35
Myths, misconceptions and othering
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
: Dr Shandir Ramlagan, senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council
Today at 11:05
PROFILE NCC addresses "scam" concerns
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
World of Work- company’s obligations to returning workers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Imraan Mohamed - Director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s (CDH) employment practice
Today at 11:32
JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each week.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sam Paddock
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Energy drinks
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Terry Harris - Head dietician at Discovery Vitality
Today at 11:45
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:10
Carl Niehaus suspended
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:15
WTO negotiations on vaccine IPs
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trudi Hatzenberg
Today at 12:23
China teaches SA government how to handle disasters
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:27
SA wine Farmers Threaten legal action against SA Government
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francois Rossouw - CEO SAAI
Today at 12:37
ECDs stay open
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Monica Stach
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dino Zuccollo - chairman at 12J Association of South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hippo.co.za pledges support for 8-year-old Nathan in need of special hearing aid After #702Breakfast listener Angie donated her winnings to the little boy, Hippo.co.za has come on board. 19 January 2021 8:40 AM
SA has to 'bite the bullet' to pay for COVID-19 vaccine - National Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane gives more insight on where the government will find money to pay for the vaccine. 19 January 2021 7:52 AM
344 people have died after contracting COVID-19 and over 9K infections recorded According to the Health Department, these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 37,449. 19 January 2021 7:03 AM
View all Local
ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter. 19 January 2021 9:41 AM
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZ... 15 January 2021 12:56 PM
Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC. 15 January 2021 11:59 AM
View all Politics
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass. 18 January 2021 6:39 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Business
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011. 15 January 2021 2:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
View all World
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again

18 January 2021 7:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Economy
Marketing
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Retail
Future
Fossil fuels
tech
trends
Flux Trends
Dion Chang
trends analysis
2021
futurology
2021 trends
The State We’re In
zoonotics
diplomacy
vaccine nationalism
security alliances
socio-cultural
existential crises
metaverse

The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.

Every year, Flux Trends releases a report that details where the world is at, and where it is going.

Its latest “The State We’re In” just dropped, prompting The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield to invite Dion Chang (founder at Flux Trends) to his show.

© Dilok Klaisataporn/123rf

Related articles:

“The State We’re In” unpacks six key trends that will shape our lives in the coming year.

We go through the present blindfolded… Only later, when the blindfold is removed and we examine the past, do we realise what we’ve been through and understand what it means.

Milan Kundera, author

Six key trends:

  • Technology: The five-year acceleration

  • Retail and marketing: Closing the “Green Gap”

  • Economy: Regionalism and Humanising Business

  • Natural world: Zoonotics and Fossil Fuel Pariahs

  • Diplomacy: Vaccine Nationalism and Security Alliances

  • Socio-cultural: Existential Crises and Life in the Metaverse

Happy Groundhog year! … The ground is not stable yet.

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

2020 wiped everything from your memory…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

A lot of geopolitical storms are brewing, even with Donald Trump out…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

There’s a very, very different world at play…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

What brought us here was mutations of diseases in the animal world… It’s a big wakeup call. We can’t treat the planet as we have been… 2020 was almost biblical! There were plagues of locusts. Raging bushfires, pollution…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

RELATED: A locust outbreak in the Karoo has a hungry South Africa on edge

Fast fashion retail is obsolete…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

We will emerge from this hell into a better world. But we have to walk through the fire first.

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

What started out as vaccine diplomacy… tipped over into vaccine nationalism…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

People are doing fake commutes… putting on work attire… and walking around with their briefcases… to break the Groundhog Day feeling…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again




18 January 2021 7:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Economy
Marketing
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Retail
Future
Fossil fuels
tech
trends
Flux Trends
Dion Chang
trends analysis
2021
futurology
2021 trends
The State We’re In
zoonotics
diplomacy
vaccine nationalism
security alliances
socio-cultural
existential crises
metaverse

More from Business

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost

14 January 2021 9:06 PM

A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

14 January 2021 8:19 PM

A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'

14 January 2021 7:35 PM

Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround

14 January 2021 6:41 PM

Richard Brasher will be replaced by Netherlands-born Pieter Boone in April. A retail expert evaluates Brasher's performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'

13 January 2021 9:03 PM

The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'

13 January 2021 8:28 PM

Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award)

12 January 2021 8:53 PM

Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis

11 January 2021 6:28 PM

Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'

8 January 2021 1:04 PM

The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight'

6 January 2021 10:48 AM

Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer

17 December 2020 7:35 PM

US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

14 December 2020 6:50 PM

Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad

8 December 2020 8:52 PM

Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life

18 January 2021 10:24 AM

Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik

15 January 2021 2:33 PM

Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

14 January 2021 8:19 PM

A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'

13 January 2021 9:03 PM

The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'

13 January 2021 8:28 PM

Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

13 January 2021 3:04 PM

You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

13 January 2021 10:49 AM

Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge?

12 January 2021 7:37 PM

Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension

Politics

SA has to 'bite the bullet' to pay for COVID-19 vaccine - National Treasury

Local

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

Business

EWN Highlights

My Vote Counts demands answers from president on Political Party Funding Act

19 January 2021 9:57 AM

Joburg mother traumatised after giving birth alone at South Rand Hospital

19 January 2021 9:55 AM

ANC suspends MKMVA spokesperson Niehaus in wake of public attack on Duarte

19 January 2021 9:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA