6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again





Every year, Flux Trends releases a report that details where the world is at, and where it is going.

Its latest “The State We’re In” just dropped, prompting The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield to invite Dion Chang (founder at Flux Trends) to his show.

© Dilok Klaisataporn/123rf

“The State We’re In” unpacks six key trends that will shape our lives in the coming year.

We go through the present blindfolded… Only later, when the blindfold is removed and we examine the past, do we realise what we’ve been through and understand what it means. Milan Kundera, author

Six key trends:

Technology: The five-year acceleration

Retail and marketing: Closing the “Green Gap”

Economy: Regionalism and Humanising Business

Natural world: Zoonotics and Fossil Fuel Pariahs

Diplomacy: Vaccine Nationalism and Security Alliances

Socio-cultural: Existential Crises and Life in the Metaverse

Happy Groundhog year! … The ground is not stable yet. Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

2020 wiped everything from your memory… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

A lot of geopolitical storms are brewing, even with Donald Trump out… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

There’s a very, very different world at play… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

What brought us here was mutations of diseases in the animal world… It’s a big wakeup call. We can’t treat the planet as we have been… 2020 was almost biblical! There were plagues of locusts. Raging bushfires, pollution… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

Fast fashion retail is obsolete… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

We will emerge from this hell into a better world. But we have to walk through the fire first. Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

What started out as vaccine diplomacy… tipped over into vaccine nationalism… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

People are doing fake commutes… putting on work attire… and walking around with their briefcases… to break the Groundhog Day feeling… Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

