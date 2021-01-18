6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again
Every year, Flux Trends releases a report that details where the world is at, and where it is going.
Its latest “The State We’re In” just dropped, prompting The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield to invite Dion Chang (founder at Flux Trends) to his show.
I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth - Dion Chang (Flux Trends)
“The State We’re In” unpacks six key trends that will shape our lives in the coming year.
We go through the present blindfolded… Only later, when the blindfold is removed and we examine the past, do we realise what we’ve been through and understand what it means.Milan Kundera, author
Six key trends:
-
Technology: The five-year acceleration
-
Retail and marketing: Closing the “Green Gap”
-
Economy: Regionalism and Humanising Business
-
Natural world: Zoonotics and Fossil Fuel Pariahs
-
Diplomacy: Vaccine Nationalism and Security Alliances
-
Socio-cultural: Existential Crises and Life in the Metaverse
Happy Groundhog year! … The ground is not stable yet.Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends
2020 wiped everything from your memory…Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends
A lot of geopolitical storms are brewing, even with Donald Trump out…Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends
There’s a very, very different world at play…Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends
What brought us here was mutations of diseases in the animal world… It’s a big wakeup call. We can’t treat the planet as we have been… 2020 was almost biblical! There were plagues of locusts. Raging bushfires, pollution…Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends
RELATED: A locust outbreak in the Karoo has a hungry South Africa on edge
Fast fashion retail is obsolete…Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends
We will emerge from this hell into a better world. But we have to walk through the fire first.Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends
What started out as vaccine diplomacy… tipped over into vaccine nationalism…Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends
People are doing fake commutes… putting on work attire… and walking around with their briefcases… to break the Groundhog Day feeling…Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149728045_flipping-2020-to-2021-trends-print-screen-on-wooden-block-cubes-new-idea-business-fashion-popular-an.html?term=trends%2B2021&vti=nc8p31rwjkpkg5ppd0-1-17
