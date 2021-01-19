There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know





Authorities are still hard at work looking for the elusive hippo in the Chartwell area, near the suburbs of Fourways.

Hippos are one of the largest land mammals on earth and, while they may appear to be slow, they can run at 30 kilometres per hour.

For this reason, wildlife rehabilitation specialists are discouraging local residents from approaching the animal with food and are advising them to leave the animal in peace so that it could return to its home on its own free will.

To find out what kind of danger the hippo poses to residents, Bongani Bingwa talks to Wildlife Rehabilitation Specialist at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital, Nicci Wright.

They are extremely aggressive, especially when cornered or when harassed or when caught off-guard out of the water... If they're grazing you don't want to get between them and the water – they must always have an escape route. Nicci Wright, Wildlife Rehabilitation Specialist — Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital

Local residents are encouraged to report hippo sightings and tracks to Law Enforcement official, Mr Erasmus Nkabinde on 071 257 7481.

While the authorities are still struggling to find the hippo roaming the streets of Fourways – hippo.co.za is changing lives!

During the recent Hippo.co.za competition on Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa, listeners heard how eight-year-old Nathan was in desperate need of a special hearing aid after he had returned the device that was on loan to him.

Despite being in need of the cash prize – upon hearing about Nathan's plight, competition winner Angie decided to donate her winnings towards a new hearing aid to help Nathan function normally in school.

When Hippo.co.za heard about this, the company decided to #WalkTheTalk by reimbursing Angie's prize winnings and donating the full cost of Nathan's special hearing aid.

