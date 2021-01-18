Some houses in Soweto were sold for R100 and even R10. Why would banks do this?





According to an article on Moneyweb, it has been known for years that the banks have been flogging off repossessed properties for a fraction of their market worth, but the evidence was anecdotal and fragmented.

Not anymore.

An affidavit filed in support of the R60-billion class action suit brought by Lungelo Ditokelo Human Rights Foundation against the major banks, based on a sample of about 12,000 repossessed properties, found that these properties were sold for 50%-60% of their proper value, mainly through sheriff’s auctions.

Ciaran Ryan, who wrote the story, tells us more.

I have been following this sort of stories for some years for practices of the banks and the way they are repossessing properties. The story we are talking here refers to 2011-2014. Ciaran Ryan, Freelance journalist

On average the properties were selling for about less than half what their market price was. You go down further and you find that the poorer people, people with lower-valued houses, particularly in the townships, their properties were selling for about 40% of market value compared to wealthier areas where they were selling for about 89% of their market value. The obvious question is: Why are the banks selling the properties for such low prices? Ciaran Ryan, Freelance journalist

There are places where, for example, a R1,3-million property could be selling at an auction for a thousand rand. A couple of houses in Soweto were sold for R100 and even R10. So you think: What on earth is going on here? Why would the bank do something like that, are they gonna cover anything for doing that? Ciaran Ryan, Freelance journalist

Which does not make sense, which is why people such as Lungelo Ditokelo Human Rights Foundation and other people are this is too fishy, there are accusations of a syndicate operating out of the sheriff's offices in cahoots with people in the banks to basically pick up these properties for an absolute steal. Ciaran Ryan, Freelance journalist

The more the publicity that shown on this subject, the better the behaviour of the banks. Ciaran Ryan, Freelance journalist

Are we too quick to turf people out of their homes?

We are one of the worst in the world. There is PHD thesis which has been done on this which compares South Africa's repossession practices with other countries in the world and we are right at the bottom of the barrel. Ciaran Ryan, Freelance journalist

It's a legacy issue. A lot of people see the courts as an extension of the banking sector, 80% of the traffic at the courts is for recovery of debts or for claims on vehicles and mortgages. So it really is a clearing house for troublesome debtors. That's what the courts have become in this country. Something has to be done about this. The claim is that this has been going on for decades. Ciaran Ryan, Freelance journalist

If you look at the mortgage practices in South Africa, you have a 20-year bond, it's an actual certainty. Actuarial certainty. If you're gonna run into into a financial problem in that 20-year period you're gonna be unable to pay your mortgage bond for a period of months or perhaps a year. Ciaran Ryan, Freelance journalist

Other countries like Germany, some states in the United States, other countries in Eastern Europe in particular and some emerging countries like Ghana put a freeze on this type of thing and say: 'We're not gonna throw this guy out of his house - here may be children involved, there may be elderly people - just for the recovery of money. Give this person time to find his feet and he will perhaps start paying you back maybe in a year or two. I think that is a humane way of doing it. Ciaran Ryan, Freelance journalist

Baring in mind the 2.5-million people lost their jobs and a much bigger percentage of people has to take a cut in income, of course this is gonna throw them into arrears. Is that any fault of their own? Shouldn't the government step in here and do something about this and maybe put a freeze on evictions until this whole Covid thing has washed over?

Listen below for for the full interview...