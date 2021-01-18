Capital Hotels is keeping its head above water. But only just





Covid-19 and the measures to curb its spread has pulverised the once-booming hospitality industry.

The Capital Hotels & Apartments, however, has kept its head ever so slightly above water.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Marc Wachsberger (MD and founder at The Capital Hotels & Apartments) how they did it.

We’ve got to keep them open, to keep our staff going. Marc Wachsberger, founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments

We’re trading around the 45% to 50% mark… keeping our heads above water… The price war was inevitable… Lucky for us, a lot of hotels had to close… Marc Wachsberger, founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments

The alcohol ban is the biggest issue at the moment… Marc Wachsberger, founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments

Our ability to pivot into apartment rentals… Marc Wachsberger, founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments

Our business was founded from the overhang from the World Cup… prices came crashing down… We took advantage of bank repossessions and the turmoil that existed… Marc Wachsberger, founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments

But even us; we can’t go indefinitely! … We prepped for the second wave… March will be good… But before the vaccine comes, there’ll be a third wave… We need this vaccine to come soon… Marc Wachsberger, founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments

