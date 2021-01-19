344 people have died after contracting COVID-19 and over 9K infections recorded





The Health Department said that over 9,000 new infections were picked up over the past 24 hours.

With South Africa in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Health Department said 344 people succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 37,449.

RELATED: South Africa's COVID-19 death toll passes 37K as 254 people die

The recovery rate has moved up to 83% which means 1,117,000 have recuperated from the coronavirus.

The number of #COVID19 cases identified on SA is 1 346 936 with a total of 9 010 new cases identified. Regrettably, we report a further 344 COVID-19 related deaths bringing total to 37 449 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 117 452 , representing a recovery rate of 83% pic.twitter.com/qDIxoxijw1 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 18, 2021