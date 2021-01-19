SA has to 'bite the bullet' to pay for COVID-19 vaccine - National Treasury
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reassured the country that National Treasury will make available funds for the 20 million COVID-19 vaccines.
The National Treasury is considering all options at its disposal to make the funds available, including a tax hike.
RELATED: Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine
Bongani Bingwa chats to the organisation's director-general Dondo Mogajane to give more insight on the matter.
We are faced with a pandemic and at this point in time, we will do anything possible to ensure we find the money. Whether it is through reprioritising of budgets and borrowing more, we will do that.Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - National Treasury
Thirdly, if we have to tax to ensure that we get this money, we will do it. On budget day we will be detailing what option and it will be detailed enough to indicate where the money will come from. Commitment is there to pay for this.Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - National Treasury
He adds that getting the vaccine is about saving lives and avoiding a national disaster.
One way or the other, we will have to bite the bullet, we have to do it for the sake of South Africans and saving lives. We have to do everything in our power to make sure that we buy these vaccines and vaccinate South Africans.Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - National Treasury
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sergeychayko/sergeychayko2003/sergeychayko200300015/141622675-ampoule-with-a-vaccine-from-the-new-coronavirus-covid-19-with-tablets-on-the-table.jpg
