Hippo.co.za pledges support for 8-year-old Nathan in need of special hearing aid
During the Hippo competition on #702Breakfast, we heard how eight-year-old Nathan was in need of a special hearing device to function normally in the school environment.
After a listener, Angie, heard about Nathan's plight, she decided to donated her winnings towards helping him.
Hippo.co.za has also decided to come on board by not only reimbursing Angie's winnings, but has pledged financial support towards helping Nathan.
Bongani Bingwa chats to the company's marketing and culture head Vera Nagtegaal gives more insight on the matter.
We are thrilled with how the event turned out and what a nice opportunity to give back. As brands and as businesses that should be our main aim for 2021.Vera Nagtegaal, Marketing and culture head - Hippo.co.za
We spoke to the team and we decided that this is a great opportunity to help Nathan, so we will assist him. But, firstly, we would like to reimburse Angie her R1,000 and her limited Hippo toy. We would like to give Nathan the Hippo toy as well.Vera Nagtegaal, Marketing and culture head - Hippo.co.za
In addition, Hippo.co.za will donate the entire amount towards Nathan's hearing aid.
Nathan's father Ivan, said he was very grateful for all the pledges.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
SA has to 'bite the bullet' to pay for COVID-19 vaccine - National Treasury
DG Dondo Mogajane gives more insight on where the government will find money to pay for the vaccine.Read More
344 people have died after contracting COVID-19 and over 9K infections recorded
According to the Health Department, these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 37,449.Read More
Some houses in Soweto were sold for R100 and even R10. Why would banks do this?
Journalist Ciaran Ryan says there are accusations of a syndicate from the sheriff's offices in cahoots with people in the banks.Read More
Eskom to suspend load shedding tonight
The power utility said on Monday that load shedding would be suspended from 23:00 tonight as generation capacity improved.Read More
Universities to reopen in mid-March - Nzimande
The minister said all tertiary institutions had aligned their 2021 academic calendar with the release of the matric exams results, which is expected on 23 February.Read More
'Father had proof of what time he bought formula milk when police arrested him'
AfriForum's Advocate Gerrie Nel says they will make sure disciplinary action is taken against police officers who made the arrest.Read More
Slush fund abuse goes on as ex-cops score big in Crime Intelligence PPE scandal
News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the slush fund is very much a portal open to abuse and needs drastic attention.Read More
We are not in the business of closing schools, we are managing a virus - Lesufi
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on his to Helpmekaar Kollege which had planned to open today.Read More
Should Zuma be stripped of title of former president and its benefits?
UJ Associate Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana says Zuma does not want to be held accountable at the Zondo commission.Read More
Stage 2 loadshedding to continue on Monday, says Eskom
The power utility said its systems remained constrained and vulnerable.Read More