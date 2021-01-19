Hippo.co.za pledges support for 8-year-old Nathan in need of special hearing aid





During the Hippo competition on #702Breakfast, we heard how eight-year-old Nathan was in need of a special hearing device to function normally in the school environment.

After a listener, Angie, heard about Nathan's plight, she decided to donated her winnings towards helping him.

Hippo.co.za has also decided to come on board by not only reimbursing Angie's winnings, but has pledged financial support towards helping Nathan.

Bongani Bingwa chats to the company's marketing and culture head Vera Nagtegaal gives more insight on the matter.

We are thrilled with how the event turned out and what a nice opportunity to give back. As brands and as businesses that should be our main aim for 2021. Vera Nagtegaal, Marketing and culture head - Hippo.co.za

We spoke to the team and we decided that this is a great opportunity to help Nathan, so we will assist him. But, firstly, we would like to reimburse Angie her R1,000 and her limited Hippo toy. We would like to give Nathan the Hippo toy as well. Vera Nagtegaal, Marketing and culture head - Hippo.co.za

In addition, Hippo.co.za will donate the entire amount towards Nathan's hearing aid.

Nathan's father Ivan, said he was very grateful for all the pledges.

Listen below to the full conversation: