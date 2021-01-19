ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension





Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association(MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been served with a notice of suspension from his position in the office of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Niehaus attacked deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, in his personal statement on recovery from COVID-19.

The MKMVA spokesperson will be suspended on full pay and will face disciplinary action. He has 48 hours to respond.

So Carl Niehaus, the Pep Store soldier also of matricide fame has become an irritation at Luthuli House that the want to suspend him..... pic.twitter.com/y5ONolpqBM — Khofu Moahloli (@KhofuMoahloli) January 19, 2021