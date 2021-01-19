Media ethics and credibility report: Sanef to put together an action plan
The South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) has welcomed a report on media ethics and credibility.
The report compiled by a panel led by retired Judge Kathleen Satchwell deals with challenges facing South Africa journalism.
Clement Manyathela speaks to retired Judge Kathleen Satchwell about what they found and the recommendations.
What we heard from practitioners and a lot of academics is that they are concerned about media diversity.Judge Kathleen Satchwell
We didn't hear and we were not told of instances of government interference in the form of bullying. We did hear of instances where there was concern that certainly their outlets might be presenting government information in a form of advertorial without making it clear that the government had paid for it.Judge Kathleen Satchwell
Sanef executive director Kate Skinner says they received the report on Monday they will be debating the recommendations outlined.
We want to put together an action plan for the industry that we then adopt as Sanef and take forward.Kate Skinner, Executive Director - South African National Editors' Forum
Listen to the full interview below...
