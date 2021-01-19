Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers
YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers will receive recognition for the first time at the 15th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).
Saftas project coordinator Stacey Takane tells us more.
Annually at Saftas we look at how else we can improve and ensure that we keep up with the times. When we spoke about it it was so critical because we felt that there is too much content out there that is credible and excellent and is not being rewarded because our guidelines are so restricting because they fit more to having an actual official broadcaster.Stacey Takane - Project coordinator - Saftas
We felt that it was critical and important for us to open it up to young up-and-coming talent creating incredible work to be included in the awards.Stacey Takane - Project coordinator - Saftas
Just because you don't have an opportunity to be on an official broadcaster or VOD platform does not mean you are not creating amazing work. So, it is an opportunity for these guys to get opportunities and meet other people.Stacey Takane - Project coordinator - Saftas
Why not include TikTok?
This is a fairly new category and what we would like to do with new categories is to start quite small. If you look at TikTok content it is quite huge. We just felt that for now let's start small and this grow into multiple categories and in future we will have TikTok as one of the categories there.Stacey Takane - Project coordinator - Saftas
Listen below for the full interview...
