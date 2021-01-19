Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes





The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday struck off the roll a bid by medical aids to block the release of a report on the racial profiling of doctors.

A scathing Section 59 report, compiled by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi was supposed to be released on Sunday but was stopped by the court interdict application.

The report deals with allegations by members of the National Healthcare Professionals' Association (NHCPA) who accused medical aid schemes like Discovery and Medscheme of racial profiling.

Mandy Wiener chats to Ngcukaitobi to give more insight on the report.

We were required to investigate two things, whether there is racial discrimination in the way in which medical schemes deal with black health providers. Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Report compiler

Secondly, the reported was meant to investigate whether or not medical aid schemes follow the rules of medical fairness when they implement their powers under Section 59 of the Medical Schemes Act, he says.

We found that the three medical aid schemes that make up more than 90%, we found that there is evidence of unfair racial discrimination. We cannot establish whether the racial discrimination out comes are intentional, but we can establish that they exist as a fact. Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Report compiler

We found that black medical practitioners were more likely to be identified as having committed fraud, wastage and abuse than white doctors. Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Report compiler

