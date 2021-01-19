Why do we have fewer women in public discourse?
Sue De Groot, deputy features editor: Sunday Times, wrote a column in which she said:"All women live with fear to some degree, and for good reason. It is understandable if fear of physical or mental abuse makes us more cautious in other spheres.
"We keep our heads down when walking in an unsafe street. Maybe entering the realm of public argument makes us feel similarly exposed.
"It is true that many areas are not safe for women, but the opinion page of a newspaper is not one of those places. The more visible and vocal women are, the sooner those men who treat them as objects might see the light. I urge you, sisters, speak up!"
De Groot tells more.
In doing some research for this column, this debate has been going on for decades.Sue De Groot, Deputy features editor - Sunday Times
A report released in December by the Melinda Gates Foundation across media in six English-speaking countries, including South Africa, the US and UK, Kenya, Nigeria and India found the voices of women, not just women appearing a subject of news, but expert opinion and so on, is extremely low.Sue De Groot, Deputy features editor - Sunday Times
Women mostly do the care work and the child schooling, home schooling, those kinds of things as well as having jobs, could be a time thing could be -as people say- men just complain more...Sue De Groot, Deputy features editor - Sunday Times
Certainly women certainly opinions and I don't think they necessarily don't lack confidence in their opinions. I think we all know women who have very passionate views about things and they will happily talk to friends about those things in safe spaces.Sue De Groot, Deputy features editor - Sunday Times
Maybe one of the reasons women aren't visible in public debates is perhaps for many that space is kind of tainted with fears and restrictions they might have experienced elsewhere. That's nor necessarily a fear of physical attack or harassment but the kind of fear of criticism.Sue De Groot, Deputy features editor - Sunday Times
That is traditionally prevalent in black societies in South Africa such as: Behave like a lady; don't be a loudmouth; don't promote yourself; don't challenge authority ...Sue De Groot, Deputy features editor - Sunday Times
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/diverse_cell_phone_data.html
More from Politics
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings.Read More
ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension
The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter.Read More
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZeneca as well as Johnson & Johnson.Read More
Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President
Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC.Read More
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'
Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)Read More
Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine
EFF leader Julius Malema is calling for members to halt political gatherings pending further guidance from government.Read More
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?Read More
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'?
The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show.Read More
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate'
With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border.Read More
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'
'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns.Read More