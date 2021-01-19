Why do we have fewer women in public discourse?





Sue De Groot, deputy features editor: Sunday Times, wrote a column in which she said:"All women live with fear to some degree, and for good reason. It is understandable if fear of physical or mental abuse makes us more cautious in other spheres.

"We keep our heads down when walking in an unsafe street. Maybe entering the realm of public argument makes us feel similarly exposed.

"It is true that many areas are not safe for women, but the opinion page of a newspaper is not one of those places. The more visible and vocal women are, the sooner those men who treat them as objects might see the light. I urge you, sisters, speak up!"

De Groot tells more.

In doing some research for this column, this debate has been going on for decades. Sue De Groot, Deputy features editor - Sunday Times

A report released in December by the Melinda Gates Foundation across media in six English-speaking countries, including South Africa, the US and UK, Kenya, Nigeria and India found the voices of women, not just women appearing a subject of news, but expert opinion and so on, is extremely low. Sue De Groot, Deputy features editor - Sunday Times

Women mostly do the care work and the child schooling, home schooling, those kinds of things as well as having jobs, could be a time thing could be -as people say- men just complain more... Sue De Groot, Deputy features editor - Sunday Times

Certainly women certainly opinions and I don't think they necessarily don't lack confidence in their opinions. I think we all know women who have very passionate views about things and they will happily talk to friends about those things in safe spaces. Sue De Groot, Deputy features editor - Sunday Times

Maybe one of the reasons women aren't visible in public debates is perhaps for many that space is kind of tainted with fears and restrictions they might have experienced elsewhere. That's nor necessarily a fear of physical attack or harassment but the kind of fear of criticism. Sue De Groot, Deputy features editor - Sunday Times

That is traditionally prevalent in black societies in South Africa such as: Behave like a lady; don't be a loudmouth; don't promote yourself; don't challenge authority ... Sue De Groot, Deputy features editor - Sunday Times

Listen below for the full interview...