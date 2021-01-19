'If you prescribe Ivermectin it will be an unauthorised use'
There are growing calls for authorities to endorse the use of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin for treating Covid-19.
The South African Health Products Authority (Sahpra), the medicine regulatory authority, had indicated that Ivermectin is not for human consumption locally.
Mandy Wiener talks to the University of KwaZulu-Natal acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation Professor Mosa Moshabela about the drug.
It is not registered for use for Covid-19 anywhere in the world. It can be used in humans as an antiparasite, but in South Africa, Sahpra is very clear, there is not enough evidence to support its use against Covid-19.Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
If you prescribe it, it will be an unauthorised use. Right now we have two cases in KwaZulu-Natal of people who basically overused Ivermectin and they ended up with neurological side effects, liver sides effects and those things become a problem.Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
Listen to the full interview below...
