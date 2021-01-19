Netcare launches toll-free line for families and patients to stay in touch
Netcare Group has launched a dedicated support line to keep next-of-kin informed on the status of their loved ones who have been hospitalised.
Last week, Netcare indicated that they were making a call for social workers, medical and nursing students to join their support staff.
John Perlman speaks to Netcare chief Eexecutive Dr Richard Friedland about the developments.
Call the Family Connect Line on 0800 111 266.
Mondays to Fridays, 08:00 - 18:00 Saturdays and Sundays, 08:00 – 17:00
RELATED: Netcare seeks social workers, medical and nursing students to bolster hospitals
We have established a toll-free line, what we call a family connect-line. It allows the next of kin to phone seven days a week.Dr Richard Friedland, Chief executive - Netcare
To the extent that they can't communicate directly with their loved ones, we will convey any message either from the patient or from the family member to the patient and we do so every day as long as the patient is in hospital.Dr Richard Friedland, Chief executive - Netcare
If there is a patient that is deteriorating, we will not wait for the next of kin to be calling us, we will call them directly.Dr Richard Friedland, Chief executive - Netcare
Listen to the full interview below...
