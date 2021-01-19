What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump?





Did you know there's "fart-proof" underwear available online?

Well, the UK manufacturer of Shreddies underwear claims its wares filter flatulence:

"Shreddies award-winning activated charcoal underwear eliminates odours with ease"

© eevl/123rf.com

At first I thought this was a spoof... but there's quite a lot of serious debate online... Apparently it works! Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

On The Money Show, branding and advertising expert Andy Rice explains why Shreddies caught his eye.

It's to do with the brand's latest print advert, which capitalises on the end of the Donald Trump era as Joe Biden steps towards the US presidency.

Say Good Biden to embarrassing Trumps! the campaign exclaims.

I couldn't quite see how the word 'trumps' worked until it was pointed out in one of the debates that in many parts of the world with a British heritage, the word 'trump' is actually a (slightly more polite) synonym for fart. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I think the topicality of this is probably proof that it wasn't sitting around in the bottom drawer of some creative director's office for years waiting for an outlet. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It [flatulence] is treated in a manner which is light-hearted and allows people who would suffer from such conditions to feel a sense of, should I say, relief. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

A small brand achieving this with wit in the space of six words, earns Shreddies the "hero of the week" award from Rice.

January 2021 ad for Shreddies underwear

Listen to The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros slot (Shreddies discussion at 5:16):