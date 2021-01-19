What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump?

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
R60bn class action suit by dispossessed homeowners against major banks.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice cont'd
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:20
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- dating while pregnant
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Leaked Pfizer report: News24
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 12:15
Medical Aid discrimination report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:23
Covid death spike causes burial concerns.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor resigns
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:40
Progress in Marking 2020 Matric Scripts
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 12:45
Joe Biden inauguration
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Ross - member at Democrats Abroad South Africa
Today at 12:52
GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
Today at 13:35
Is it time to implement Basic Income Grant (BIG)?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Isobel Frye
Today at 14:05
Masterclass: What I Learned from Visiting All 54 African Countries
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Boipelo Tladinyane - Overland Solo Traveller
Today at 14:35
Masterclass continues with Boipelo Tladinyane...
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 18:13
what to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Severe weather warning issued for SA as tropical cyclone forms in Mozambique The South African Weather Services says the tropical cyclone was expected to form over Mozambique this week. 20 January 2021 10:20 AM
I apologise for exposing her numbers, not for standing up for myself - Somizi TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung responds to Sanef's call for him to apologise to journalists he insulted. 20 January 2021 7:47 AM
839 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll in SA to 38,288 The Health Department has also recorded 9,780 confirmed coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. 20 January 2021 6:23 AM
View all Local
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse? Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces. 19 January 2021 3:03 PM
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings. 19 January 2021 1:20 PM
ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter. 19 January 2021 9:41 AM
View all Politics
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
View all Business
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Entertainment
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
World

What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump?

19 January 2021 8:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Donald Trump
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Underwear
Joe Biden
Andy Rice
branding
flatulence
heroes and zeros
US Presidential Election
Shreddies
Shreddies underwear

A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award.

Did you know there's "fart-proof" underwear available online?

Well, the UK manufacturer of Shreddies underwear claims its wares filter flatulence:

"Shreddies award-winning activated charcoal underwear eliminates odours with ease"

© eevl/123rf.com 

At first I thought this was a spoof... but there's quite a lot of serious debate online... Apparently it works!

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

On The Money Show, branding and advertising expert Andy Rice explains why Shreddies caught his eye.

It's to do with the brand's latest print advert, which capitalises on the end of the Donald Trump era as Joe Biden steps towards the US presidency.

Say Good Biden to embarrassing Trumps! the campaign exclaims.

I couldn't quite see how the word 'trumps' worked until it was pointed out in one of the debates that in many parts of the world with a British heritage, the word 'trump' is actually a (slightly more polite) synonym for fart.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I think the topicality of this is probably proof that it wasn't sitting around in the bottom drawer of some creative director's office for years waiting for an outlet.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It [flatulence] is treated in a manner which is light-hearted and allows people who would suffer from such conditions to feel a sense of, should I say, relief.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

A small brand achieving this with wit in the space of six words, earns Shreddies the "hero of the week" award from Rice.

January 2021 ad for Shreddies underwear

Listen to The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros slot (Shreddies discussion at 5:16):




19 January 2021 8:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Donald Trump
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Underwear
Joe Biden
Andy Rice
branding
flatulence
heroes and zeros
US Presidential Election
Shreddies
Shreddies underwear

More from Business

If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market

19 January 2021 8:19 PM

Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity!

19 January 2021 7:50 PM

Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars drops ball with eFiling changes - 'We're working hard to convert service'

19 January 2021 6:43 PM

Most online forms have now been migrated to newer technology after Adobe stopped support for Flash Player on 31 Dec, says Sars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again

18 January 2021 7:18 PM

The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost

14 January 2021 9:06 PM

A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

14 January 2021 8:19 PM

A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again

18 January 2021 7:18 PM

The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award)

12 January 2021 8:53 PM

Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis

11 January 2021 6:28 PM

Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'

8 January 2021 1:04 PM

The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight'

6 January 2021 10:48 AM

Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer

17 December 2020 7:35 PM

US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

14 December 2020 6:50 PM

Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert

14 January 2021 5:35 PM

Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment'

14 January 2021 7:28 AM

Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'

13 January 2021 9:03 PM

The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate'

12 January 2021 8:16 PM

With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge?

12 January 2021 7:37 PM

Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy

8 January 2021 2:00 PM

Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk'

7 January 2021 8:08 PM

Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England

5 January 2021 8:23 AM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need

4 January 2021 9:19 AM

Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer

17 December 2020 7:35 PM

US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes

Politics Local

839 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll in SA to 38,288

Local

I apologise for exposing her numbers, not for standing up for myself - Somizi

Local

Severe weather warning issued for SA as tropical cyclone forms in Mozambique

Local

EWN Highlights

Winde asks Mkhize to relax some WC restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline

20 January 2021 10:22 AM

Medscheme rejects claims of racial profiling when auditing healthcare claims

20 January 2021 9:51 AM

Ramaphosa urges black businesses to participate in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

20 January 2021 9:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA