Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity!

The world is changing and along with it the model for higher education, says futurist Graeme Codrington (partner at TomorrowToday).
There's a huge variety of courses available online from top universities around the world - for free!
These include hallowed institutions like Oxford, Yale, Stanford and MIT.
Everything from architecture and ancient mythology to economics and modern political theory, so there's pretty much something for anybody and everybody.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
On the Money Show, Codrington makes the case for making use of such extraordinary opportunities.
The feeling might be that these are promotional courses offered free to suck people into paying for the real thing, but this is not the case according to Codrington.
What these universities are doing is realising obviously the real value of going to Harvard or Oxford or one of the world's leading universities, is probably the networking that you get.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
What you get with a free course is access to the lectures... You get to watch the lectures and in some instances you get to download the lecture notes as well. What you don't get is tutorial groups, interaction with other students and feedback from the lecturer.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
Certificates only come with paid courses - does this matter and should it?
If you're trying to prove your credentials that "piece of paper" is important, he acknowledges.
It's an easy way for your potential employer to verify that you have gone through a series of programs and proven yourself...Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
But don't wait for your HR department to put a course together and to send you a memo that you've been scheduled for a course... We live in a world now where you need to keep yourself up to speed.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
Different industries and different functions are moving so quickly that we need to take personal responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
What better way than doing a course from Stanford or MIT?
