839 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll in SA to 38,288





Eight hundred and thirty nine people have died after contracting the coronavirus in South Africa bringing the death toll to 38,288.

With South Africa firmly in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, 9,780 infections were picked up in the past day with the country's known number of cases ballooning to 1, 356, 716.

The recovery rate has moved up to 84% which means 1,144,857 have recuperated from the coronavirus.

