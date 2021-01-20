839 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll in SA to 38,288
Eight hundred and thirty nine people have died after contracting the coronavirus in South Africa bringing the death toll to 38,288.
With South Africa firmly in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, 9,780 infections were picked up in the past day with the country's known number of cases ballooning to 1, 356, 716.
The recovery rate has moved up to 84% which means 1,144,857 have recuperated from the coronavirus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 356 716 , the total number of deaths is 38 288 and the total number of recoveries is 1 144 857. pic.twitter.com/x962nsNe98— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 19, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 19 January .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 19, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/4H3OrAunCo
