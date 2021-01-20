I apologise for exposing her numbers, not for standing up for myself - Somizi
After TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung directed insults at Sunday World and City Press journalists, the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) is calling for action against him.
The TV personality took to his Instagram page and insulted the journalists and exposed their names and cell phone numbers to his 3.7 million followers when they offered him a right of reply on separate stories last week.
RELATED: I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung
Bongani Bingwa chats to Mhlongo-Motaung, to give more insight on the matter.
I find it bizarre that journalists have been bullying and affecting families for the longest time. I don't have an issue with my life being in public, I have an issue with the press finding it ok to fabricate stuff and make it sound like its factual.Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality
He adds that he lost his cool because he had personally asked the journalist to get their facts right instead of assuming that whatever story they want to publish is factual.
My husband is being bullied on social media after a story was written accusing him of cheating with a married man with children and I know of it, which is not true. When you ask the person to get their facts correct, and they continue fabricating, it says to me they don't care. So I chose to stand up for myself.Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality
Having posted the cell phone number of the journalist who was then harassed, Mhlongo-Motaung says he apologises for exposing the journalist's numbers.
I will not apologise for standing up for myself, the only thing I will apologise for is publicising her numbers.Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality
Listen below to the full interview:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CIFQdAVBUvc/
