Severe weather warning issued for SA as tropical cyclone forms in Mozambique





The South African Weather Service has warned several parts of the country to expect very hot and uncomfortable conditions over the next few days.

Temperatures will peak at 40°C in some places and in Gauteng, the mercury will peak at 35°C in Pretoria on Saturday.

The eastern parts of the Western Cape, western parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the Northern Cape will see temperatures peaking at between 35°C and 40°C.

The South African Weather Service says that a tropical cyclone was expected to form over Mozambique this week, which would see possible flooding in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

⚠️ ALERT: VERY HOT in GAUTENG from Wednesday through the weekend🔥 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 19, 2021