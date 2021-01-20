Severe weather warning issued for SA as tropical cyclone forms in Mozambique
The South African Weather Service has warned several parts of the country to expect very hot and uncomfortable conditions over the next few days.
Temperatures will peak at 40°C in some places and in Gauteng, the mercury will peak at 35°C in Pretoria on Saturday.
The eastern parts of the Western Cape, western parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the Northern Cape will see temperatures peaking at between 35°C and 40°C.
The South African Weather Service says that a tropical cyclone was expected to form over Mozambique this week, which would see possible flooding in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
⚠️ ALERT: VERY HOT in GAUTENG from Wednesday through the weekend🔥— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 19, 2021
🔥 HEAT PEAKING SATURDAY 🔥— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 19, 2021
Wednesday🌤️14|31°C
Thursday🌤16|31°C
Friday⛅️17|32°C☂️10%
🔴Saturday🌤️17|33°C☂️10%
Sunday⛅️19|32°C☂️10%#JHBWeather
Wednesday🌤️16|33°C
Thursday🌤18|33°C
Friday⛅️19|34°C☂️10%
🔴Saturday🌤️19|35°C☂️10%
Sunday⛅️21|34°C☂️10%#PTAWeather
⚠️Latest update and information on 'Eloise'. Reaching north-eastern coast of Madagascar 🇲🇬this evening. Expected to become an overland depression tomorrow. #tropicalstorm #Eloise pic.twitter.com/w9iXsCeX1a— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 19, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
More from Local
I apologise for exposing her numbers, not for standing up for myself - Somizi
TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung responds to Sanef's call for him to apologise to journalists he insulted.Read More
839 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll in SA to 38,288
The Health Department has also recorded 9,780 confirmed coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.Read More
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market
Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021.Read More
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity!
Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington.Read More
Sars drops ball with eFiling changes - 'We're working hard to convert service'
Most online forms have now been migrated to newer technology after Adobe stopped support for Flash Player on 31 Dec, says Sars.Read More
Netcare launches toll-free line for families and patients to stay in touch
Netcare Chief Executive Dr Richard Friedland says they have dedicated staff to keep family members informed.Read More
'If you prescribe Ivermectin it will be an unauthorised use'
Professor Mosa Moshabela from the University of KwaZulu- Natal explains the danger of using the drug in humans.Read More
Media ethics and credibility report: Sanef to put together an action plan
Retired Judge Kathleen Satchwell gives details into the report and what they found including government influence on media houses.Read More
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings.Read More
Hippo.co.za pledges support for 8-year-old Nathan in need of special hearing aid
After #702Breakfast listener Angie donated her winnings to the little boy, Hippo.co.za has come on board.Read More