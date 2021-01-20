Marking of matric exam scripts to be completed ahead of schedule, says dept
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said that it was pleased to announce that the marking of matric final exam scripts had been completed ahead of schedule in a number of provinces across the country.
Marking commenced on 4 January and was scheduled to conclude on Friday.
The department said that it expected all marking centres to complete the process by Thursday.
Director of examinations, Priscilla Ogunbanjo, said that the capturing of marks had now begun.
“For us to have been able to mark and conclude the marking of the 2020 combined exams against the background of the COVID-19 risk alert level three… I think it’s something to be grateful for.”
#matricexams The Basic Education Department says a number of provinces have completed marking matric exam scripts ahead of schedule. The provinces include Gauteng, KZN, Limpopo and Northern Cape. The department says it expects all marking to be completed before Friday. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 20, 2021
#matricexams The Department says Mark capturing has started at 34 centres across country. 600 capturers have been appointed nationwide and 2 tested positive for covid 19 on arrival in the Eastern Cape and have withdrawn from the process. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 20, 2021
