Zulu summoned to Parli to explain violent acts by police on grant recipients





The Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu was on Wednesday summoned by the Parliamentary committee.

The summons follows the acts of violence against disability grant recipients at various Sassa offices last week.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis to give more insight on the matter.

I think there is an appreciation amongst MPs for the enormous pressure that is in social development. The minister clarified on what happened in Belville last week, where grants recipients were being sprayed with water canons by police because they weren't observing social distance. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

Zulu told the committee that she went to the police casper to use its loud speakers to address the crowd, Davis reports.

She went back inside the offices, held a press briefing and that is when he heard that the police were using water canons. She then asked the police to stop it. She clarified that she wasnt cowering in casper Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full conversation: