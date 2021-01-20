'The fact that we could find the two radio galaxies is so cool'





South Africa's MeerKat telescope has picked up two giant radio galaxies.

Radio galaxies get their name from the fact that they release huge beams of radio light.

John Perlman speaks to Univeristy of Cape Town's postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department Dr Jacinta Delhaize.

This is the endpoint of what other galaxies are doing and it is helping us understand some fundamental questions about the universe. Dr Jacinta Delhaize, Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department - University Of Cape Town

The fact that we could find these is so cool because no other telescope has been capable of finding things that are so big. Dr Jacinta Delhaize, Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department - University Of Cape Town

Listen to the full interview below...