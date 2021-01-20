Mandela Foundation says allegations against CEO, COO taken very seriously





CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Foundation is investigating allegations against its senior management.

A probe looked into an anonymous complaint against CEO Sello Hatang and COO Limpho Monyamane.

A Sunday Times report on Wednesday suggested it was related to allegations of procurement impropriety, the misuse of company credit cards and the abuse of power.

A statement from the Nelson Mandela Foundation chairman Njabulo Ndebele indicates that the investigation was initiated on 15 December, after he received an email from unidentified staff members the day before.

The foundation did not get into the details of what was under investigation but said it took the allegations very seriously and was committed to ensuring a fair and proper outcome.

Interviews were being conducted with management, staff and some service providers to ensure all sides of the story were heard.

In the meantime, the foundation requested a fair and responsible approach to the issue by the media, and that the process be allowed to run its course.

The foundation said it was committed to transparency and good governance, and will ensure it acted in the best interests of stakeholders, management and staff.

The outcome of the investigation will be made public once a report has been considered by the board.

