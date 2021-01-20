Mandela Foundation says allegations against CEO, COO taken very seriously

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Inflation at 16-year low yet prices of everyday foods are skyrocketing. Why? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 20 January 2021 6:59 PM
Inflation at 16-year low yet prices of everyday foods are skyrocketing. Why? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 20 January 2021 6:59 PM
View all Local
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings. 19 January 2021 1:20 PM
ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter. 19 January 2021 9:41 AM
ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter. 19 January 2021 9:41 AM
View all Politics
Making money out of mindfulness Remaining calm during a crisis is a skill that would benefit all of us. For those that supply it, it will be profitable too. 20 January 2021 7:15 PM
Inflation at 16-year low yet prices of everyday foods are skyrocketing. Why? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 20 January 2021 6:59 PM
Inflation at 16-year low yet prices of everyday foods are skyrocketing. Why? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 20 January 2021 6:59 PM
View all Business
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Entertainment
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
View all World
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion
Mandela Foundation says allegations against CEO, COO taken very seriously

20 January 2021 3:02 PM
by Shamiela Fisher
Tags:
Corruption
Nelson Mandela Foundation
Sello Hatang
Njabulo Ndebele
Limpho Monyamane

A Sunday Times report suggested a report was related to allegations of procurement impropriety, the misuse of company credit cards and the abuse of power.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Foundation is investigating allegations against its senior management.

A probe looked into an anonymous complaint against CEO Sello Hatang and COO Limpho Monyamane.

A Sunday Times report on Wednesday suggested it was related to allegations of procurement impropriety, the misuse of company credit cards and the abuse of power.

A statement from the Nelson Mandela Foundation chairman Njabulo Ndebele indicates that the investigation was initiated on 15 December, after he received an email from unidentified staff members the day before.

The foundation did not get into the details of what was under investigation but said it took the allegations very seriously and was committed to ensuring a fair and proper outcome.

Interviews were being conducted with management, staff and some service providers to ensure all sides of the story were heard.

In the meantime, the foundation requested a fair and responsible approach to the issue by the media, and that the process be allowed to run its course.

The foundation said it was committed to transparency and good governance, and will ensure it acted in the best interests of stakeholders, management and staff.

The outcome of the investigation will be made public once a report has been considered by the board.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mandela Foundation says allegations against CEO, COO taken very seriously




More from Local

SA records 566 fatalities and 12,710 COVID-19 infections

21 January 2021 6:34 AM

The deaths have pushed the death toll to 38, 854 since the start of the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls

20 January 2021 8:48 PM

Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Inflation at 16-year low yet prices of everyday foods are skyrocketing. Why?

20 January 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Read More arrow_forward

'The fact that we could find the two radio galaxies is so cool'

20 January 2021 4:52 PM

Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department Dr Jacinta Delhaize explains what this means for the Milkyway.

Read More arrow_forward

As things stand Dr Basson was never suspended from practising - HPCSA

20 January 2021 2:51 PM

Mediclinic says Dr Basson is not employed by Mediclinic Southern Africa and does not have consulting rooms at their facilities.

Read More arrow_forward

Zulu summoned to Parli to explain violent acts by police on grant recipients

20 January 2021 1:32 PM

Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis says the minister also clarified the police casper incidence.

Read More arrow_forward

Marking of matric exam scripts to be completed ahead of schedule, says dept

20 January 2021 12:11 PM

Director of examinations, Priscilla Ogunbanjo, said that the capturing of marks had now begun.

Read More arrow_forward

Severe weather warning issued for SA as tropical cyclone forms in Mozambique

20 January 2021 10:20 AM

The South African Weather Services says the tropical cyclone was expected to form over Mozambique this week.

Read More arrow_forward

I apologise for exposing her numbers, not for standing up for myself - Somizi

20 January 2021 7:47 AM

TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung responds to Sanef's call for him to apologise to journalists he insulted.

Read More arrow_forward

839 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll in SA to 38,288

20 January 2021 6:23 AM

The Health Department has also recorded 9,780 confirmed coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

Read More arrow_forward

SA records 566 fatalities and 12,710 COVID-19 infections

Local

I apologise for exposing her numbers, not for standing up for myself - Somizi

Local

As things stand Dr Basson was never suspended from practising - HPCSA

Local

EWN Highlights

DA backs calls to ease lockdown restrictions in WC

21 January 2021 7:16 AM

21 January 2021 7:16 AM

SA records 12,710 more COVID-19 infections, 566 more fatalities

21 January 2021 6:20 AM

21 January 2021 7:02 AM

SA records 12,710 more COVID-19 infections, 566 more fatalities

21 January 2021 6:20 AM

