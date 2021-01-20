Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls
We're all familiar with that "your call will be recorded" voice message when we phone a service provider.
As consumers we should have access to these recordings if we need them for the record, right?
But requests are often ignored or denied, says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) compels companies to give consumers a free copy of their written agreements but treats non-written deals differently.
However, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has said it believes the CPA rule should apply to telephonic contracts as well.
Knowler relates the case of a 76-year-old Capetonian who needed to revisit a call she'd made to query an increase in a debit order for mobile operator MTN.
She went to her local MTN branch - Rondebosch - where a woman said they could not 'get the recording' for her. End of story.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler followed up with MTN, who indicated they'd share the recording as soon as their "Reseller partner" provided it which would not be possible on Wednesday.
There's no excuse for this palaver she says.
This is Knowler's suggestion for the NCC:
Make it mandatory for service providers to provide copies of call recordings which underpin contracts via email or Whatsapp or whatever, within three business days. It’s all electronic! Can be easily done at virtually no cost.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail on this ongoing consumer issue, listen to the audio below:
Source : www.pexels.com
