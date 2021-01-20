President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war'





Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America on Wednesday evening (SA time).

Donald Trump and wife Melania retreated to Florida earlier, vowing "We will be back in some form".

Donald and Melania Trump visiting Poland, 2017. Image: © Maciej Gillert/123rf.com

Biden has a huge task ahead as a new era dawns for his country with the departure of Trump.

During his inaugural address the new president said he understands that many Americans view the future with fear:

"Let's start afresh, all of us... Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path... We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue... We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts."

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

Bruce Whitfield interviews Axios reporter Ursula Perano about what to expect from Biden's first 100 days in office.

Joe Biden has been a prominent figure in American politics for decades... He is coming in with a bang. Ursula Perano, Breaking news reporter - Axios

Biden is going to be working very quickly to reverse a lot of the policies that the Trump administration put in place and trying to move America forward... Ursula Perano, Breaking news reporter - Axios

The main focus will be the coronavirus pandemic... then climate change, immigration... a number of things that were put on the back burner or towards a very far-right angle during the Trump administration. Ursula Perano, Breaking news reporter - Axios

Also high on Biden's list will be to undo the damage his predecessor wrought on international relations with the US, says Perano.

It's customary when a new president is sworn in that they sign a number of executive orders... to push things into law. I think we're going to see Biden trying to repair a lot of foreign relations issues that have crumbled under the Trump administration... the relationship with China that has been fluctuating for instance... Ursula Perano, Breaking news reporter - Axios

Within the administration itself, the appointment of Kamala Harris as vice president showcases that there will be a focus on diversity she says.

The pick for some of his top staff positions shows has shown a lot of diversity in race, gender, sexuality and ethnicity that America isn't quite used to seeing! Ursula Perano, Breaking news reporter - Axios

The time to move forward is now. pic.twitter.com/IrUUu0bxGO — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

