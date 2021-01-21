SA records 566 fatalities and 12,710 COVID-19 infections





Five hundred and sixty-six people have died after contracting the coronavirus in South Africa bringing the death toll to 38, 854 in the last 24 hours.

With South Africa battling the grips of the second wave, 12,710 infections were picked up in the past day with the country's known number of cases to 1, 369, 426 since the start of the pandemic.

The recovery rate has moved up to 84.7% which means 1, 160, 412 have recuperated from the coronavirus.

