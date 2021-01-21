Mmusi Maimane: I always thought I would be a Catholic priest





The founder of One Movement South Africa Mmusi Maimane says adding a political party to the list of parties that are there in South Africa, will add to the political problems that are there in the country.

Maimane says he believes change happens from the grassroots up.

Clement Manyathela hangs out with Mmusi Maimane to find out about his childhood, politics, Christian journey and his movement.

Maimane says when people used to call him a mini Obama, he took that as a compliment.

My upbringing was shaped by the political context that was taking place at the time in the 1980s. Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement

I grew up in a home that had a deep faith and deep political leaning. I grew up in a Catholic church and I always thought I would be a Catholic priest. Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement

Maimane says he believes the people know who they want to lead them.

I want to go back to activism and that is why I think politics is dead in that sense. I want to build with South Africans on the grassroots levels so that change can originate from there. Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement

