Mkhwebane wants perjury charges against her withdrawn as case postponed
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that the perjury charges against her were frivolous and she wanted them withdrawn.
She made a brief appearance at the Pretoria Magistrates Court, where the case against her was postponed to March.
Her lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, said that if the charges were not withdrawn she'd make an application to the High Court.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Mkhwebane allegedly lied under oath in November 2017 and April 2018 about the number of meetings she had with then-President Jacob Zuma, whilst knowing that the declaration was false.
#Mkhwebane— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 21, 2021
Advocate Dali Mpofu says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane position is that purjury charges against her are frivolous- she wants them withdrawn
She again allegedly lied in June 2018 when she declared that she did not discuss the final Bankorp-Absa report or new remedial action with Zuma in 2017.
The Constitutional Court found Mkhwebane put forward falsehoods in the course of litigation,
But her lawyer told the court that he would go all the way to the High Court to get what he called “these charges dropped”.
She remains on sabbatical until March 31.
