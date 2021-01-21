Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career





Former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku on Thursday is in court to challenge the the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)’s report that contributed to him being fired from his job.

Gauteng premier David Makhura fired the former MEC in October last year.

RELATED: SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura

The SIU report cited that he failed to provide oversight, to uphold the Constitution of the country and the regulations in the Public Finance Management Act.

The SIU findings were linked to the COVID-19 tender irregularities as well as procurement of PPEs.

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia to way in on Masuku's court appearance.

The former MEC has spoken about how the findings of the SIU have ruined his reputation and his career. That is why he has taken this on citing that a sloppy job was done with no evidence and that is why he cant allow the findings to stand. Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full conversation: