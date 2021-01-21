Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career
Former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku on Thursday is in court to challenge the the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)’s report that contributed to him being fired from his job.
Gauteng premier David Makhura fired the former MEC in October last year.
The SIU report cited that he failed to provide oversight, to uphold the Constitution of the country and the regulations in the Public Finance Management Act.
The SIU findings were linked to the COVID-19 tender irregularities as well as procurement of PPEs.
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia to way in on Masuku's court appearance.
The former MEC has spoken about how the findings of the SIU have ruined his reputation and his career. That is why he has taken this on citing that a sloppy job was done with no evidence and that is why he cant allow the findings to stand.Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
More from Politics
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away
In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy.Read More
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse?
Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces.Read More
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings.Read More
ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension
The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter.Read More
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZeneca as well as Johnson & Johnson.Read More
Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President
Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC.Read More
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'
Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)Read More
Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine
EFF leader Julius Malema is calling for members to halt political gatherings pending further guidance from government.Read More
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?Read More
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'?
The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show.Read More