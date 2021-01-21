Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has passed away from Covid-19 related complications.
In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy.
The President extended his deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades and many friends.
Today I visited the Military hospital in Tshwane to get medical attention for an abdominal pain . After undergoing some tests , I tested positive for Covid 19 . Plans are afoot to get all my family members and close associates tested as well .— Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) January 11, 2021
Source : Gaye Davis/EWN
