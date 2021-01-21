Tributes pour in for Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu
Tributes are pouring in for the late Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the passing of Mthembu saying the minister succumbed to Covid-19 complications.
John Perlman speaks to Gauteng ANC deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi who says
RELATED: Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away
It is devastating, I am guttered. He was a dependable force.Panyaza Lesufi, Deputy provincial chairperson - Gauteng ANC
Many people outside the ANC think that we don't raise the issues that people think are common sense to be raised in the ANC. Issues such as corruption and service delivery, we would rely on that person to raise such issues sharply.Panyaza Lesufi, Deputy provincial chairperson - Gauteng ANC
To lose such a person on the eve of a war that would define who we are as the ANC as we move to the NGC and local government is like losing ourselves.Panyaza Lesufi, Deputy provincial chairperson - Gauteng ANC
Communications expert Chris Vick said he found Mthembu incredibly accessible.
Listen to the full interview below...
When the spear was blunt #RIPJacksonMthembu will sharpen it— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 21, 2021
When debates where directionless, he will direct the debate
When anger was the order of the day, he’ll bring order and stability
We indeed lost a cadre and it will take us time to lift again these revolutionary banners pic.twitter.com/RK8O3o7sh5
A leader amongst us has left this world. His heart has ceased to beat thus leaving our hearts in pain. The pain is deep and unmeasurable.— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 21, 2021
This is painful.— Tessa Dooms (@tessie18) January 21, 2021
Minister Jackson Mthembu was simply one of the best human beings I met in government. He was the definition of servanthood and was committed to getting the job done. A humble, approachable leader, eager to learn and help.
The country is so much poorer
💛✊🏾 https://t.co/sC2q8qqbBL
I'm only just hearing of Minister Mthembu's death. A devastating loss. He was a good and kind man. Always so friendly in our interactions. He had integrity and vulnerability which is so rare in our politics. May his family and loved ones find comfort and peace. #RIPJacksonMthembu— Dr. Sithembile Mbete (@sthembete) January 21, 2021
Source : @ANCParliament/Twitter
More from Local
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff
There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.Read More
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer
Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can.Read More
No further repo rate cut says Reserve Bank, increases expected in both Q2 and Q3
The SA Reserve Bank has announced the repo rate is unchanged at 3.5%. 'I would have cut!' declares economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
Five years on, Lily Mine families still looking for closure
Spokesperson representing the families, Harry Mazibuko, says they are confused about what is currently happening.Read More
Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%
In November 2020 the bank also announced that it would make no changes to the repo rate.Read More
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away
In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy.Read More
Fedhasa explains its urgent bid to stop new restaurant pay rules
Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson says players in this industry don't have the ability to increase their margins, especially now.Read More
Mmusi Maimane: I always thought I would be a Catholic priest
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Mmusi Maimane speaks about his childhood, his vision for South Africa and politics.Read More
Mkhwebane wants perjury charges against her withdrawn as case postponed
Her lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu said that if the charges were not withdrawn, she’d make an application to the High Court.Read More
Health Department can't confirm nor deny that SA will pay more for vaccine
The Business Day is reporting that South Africa is paying a lot more for the vaccine than even richer countries are paying.Read More