Tributes pour in for Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu





Tributes are pouring in for the late Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the passing of Mthembu saying the minister succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

John Perlman speaks to Gauteng ANC deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi who says

It is devastating, I am guttered. He was a dependable force. Panyaza Lesufi, Deputy provincial chairperson - Gauteng ANC

Many people outside the ANC think that we don't raise the issues that people think are common sense to be raised in the ANC. Issues such as corruption and service delivery, we would rely on that person to raise such issues sharply. Panyaza Lesufi, Deputy provincial chairperson - Gauteng ANC

To lose such a person on the eve of a war that would define who we are as the ANC as we move to the NGC and local government is like losing ourselves. Panyaza Lesufi, Deputy provincial chairperson - Gauteng ANC

Communications expert Chris Vick said he found Mthembu incredibly accessible.

When the spear was blunt #RIPJacksonMthembu will sharpen it

When debates where directionless, he will direct the debate

When anger was the order of the day, he’ll bring order and stability

This is painful.



Minister Jackson Mthembu was simply one of the best human beings I met in government. He was the definition of servanthood and was committed to getting the job done. A humble, approachable leader, eager to learn and help.



The country is so much poorer

