Five years on, Lily Mine families still looking for closure





Five years after the tragic incident at Lily Mine in Mpumalanga, the families are still looking for closure.

Families of three miners whose bodies remain underground say they want closure.

John Perlman speaks to a spokesperson representing the families, Harry Mazibuko who says they are planning to petition the Constitutional Court.

The state that we are in now is a very confusing one, a very concerning one because the company is currently under business rescue process. Harry Mazibuko, Spokesperson representing the families

The intervention by Herman Mashaba and his party is our only hope now. All the family needs is closure. Harry Mazibuko, Spokesperson representing the families

There is no amount of money that they can be given that can comfort them or the closure they have been anticipating for. Harry Mazibuko, Spokesperson representing the families

Listen to the full interview below...