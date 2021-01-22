647 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 11,381 infections recorded.
The Health Department said that 11,381 new coronavirus infections were recorded over the last 24 hours.
With South Africa in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, 647 fatalities were recorded bringing the death toll to 39,501.
The recovery rate has moved up to 85.7% which means 1, 183, 443 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 380 807, the total number of deaths is 39 501 and the total number of recoveries is 1 183 443. pic.twitter.com/13hixWPc1I— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 21, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 21 January .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 21, 2021
