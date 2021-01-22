647 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 11,381 infections recorded.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Golden Gate Highlands National Park
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure: Nonhlanhla Mnisi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nonhlanhla Mnisi
Today at 14:35
#702 Unplugged with Ndumiso Manana
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ndumiso Manana
Today at 15:16
Road fatality stats
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Howard Dembovsky - Chairman at Justice Project SA
Today at 15:20
Thales' challenge to racketeering charge it faces with Zuma dismissed - paving way for trial to start
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:40
Political parties will have to disclose donors from April
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sheilan Clarke, Communications Officer for My Vote Counts
Today at 15:50
#NathiMustGo petition for the minister of sport, arts and culture to resign or be replaced.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mike Van Graan - Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute at ...
Today at 16:10
Covid vaccines may need updating to protect against new variant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Lynn Morris, Principal Medical Scientist, Head Virology Section at Center for HIV and STIs
Today at 16:40
How the private sector will interact with government on vaccine rollout
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Stavros Nicolaous - Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen
Today at 16:50
Write-offs being sold to unsuspecting used-vehicle buyers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Green,National Director of SAMBRA
Today at 17:20
Paris climate accord
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:09
What are the ethics using your connections and power to safe your family and self from covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cynthia Schoeman - MD at Ethics Monitoring & Management Services Proprietary
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Musgrave Gin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simone Musgrave - Founder at Musgrave Gin
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Doctor dies in crash after after trying to save Mthembu's life - Report Minister Mkhize says Dr Rudolph Mononyane delayed the flight, in which four other people also lost their lives, to help Mthembu. 22 January 2021 9:01 AM
Jackson Mthembu was one of a kind and didn't hide anything - Baleka Mbete Tributes continue to pour in for the late minister in the Presidency who passed away from COVID-19 complications. 22 January 2021 8:03 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia gives an update between the former Gauteng MEC and the Special Investigating Unit. 21 January 2021 12:54 PM
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse? Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces. 19 January 2021 3:03 PM
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
647 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 11,381 infections recorded.

22 January 2021 6:44 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
deaths
infections
Coronavirus
Covid 19
Covid-19 recoveries

The Health Department says the number of fatalities have pushed the death toll to 39, 501.

The Health Department said that 11,381 new coronavirus infections were recorded over the last 24 hours.

With South Africa in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, 647 fatalities were recorded bringing the death toll to 39,501.

RELATED: SA records 566 fatalities and 12,710 COVID-19 infections

The recovery rate has moved up to 85.7% which means 1, 183, 443 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.




Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency

22 January 2021 10:48 AM

The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organs of state or state-owned enterprises.

Doctor dies in crash after after trying to save Mthembu's life - Report

22 January 2021 9:01 AM

Minister Mkhize says Dr Rudolph Mononyane delayed the flight, in which four other people also lost their lives, to help Mthembu.

Jackson Mthembu was one of a kind and didn't hide anything - Baleka Mbete

22 January 2021 8:03 AM

Tributes continue to pour in for the late minister in the Presidency who passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff

21 January 2021 7:52 PM

There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.

Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer

21 January 2021 7:13 PM

Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can.

No further repo rate cut says Reserve Bank, increases expected in both Q2 and Q3

21 January 2021 6:44 PM

The SA Reserve Bank has announced the repo rate is unchanged at 3.5%. 'I would have cut!' declares economist Xhanti Payi.

Five years on, Lily Mine families still looking for closure

21 January 2021 6:04 PM

Spokesperson representing the families, Harry Mazibuko, says they are confused about what is currently happening.

Tributes pour in for Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu

21 January 2021 4:33 PM

Gauteng ANC deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says they relied on Mthembu to raise issues with calmness.

Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

21 January 2021 3:44 PM

In November 2020 the bank also announced that it would make no changes to the repo rate.

Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away

21 January 2021 3:09 PM

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy.

