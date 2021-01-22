Jackson Mthembu was one of a kind and didn't hide anything - Baleka Mbete





Tributes continue to pour in for the late Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu who passed away on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the passing of Mthembu saying the minister succumbed to COVID-19 complications.

Eyewitness News editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase and former national assembly speaker Baleka Mbete pay tribute to the late minister.

Hearing of the news of his passing was shocking. He was one of the most available spokespersons. He was one of those people that picked up a call every time you called him. Mahlatse Mahlase, Editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News

Journalists on social media shared about how Mthembu was kind, respected their craft, always made time for interviews, and valued accountability.

Mbete says Mthembu was a man for all seasons, who even when given a task, he threw himself into that task.

Mthembu was one of a kind and he had long decided that there was nothing to hide from the world. He didnt mind being vulnerable Baleka Mbete, Former National Assembly speaker and deputy president

Listen below to the full conversation with Mahlase:

Listen below to Mbete paying tribute to Mthembu: