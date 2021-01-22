Doctor dies in crash after after trying to save Mthembu's life - Report
eNCA reports that, shortly after trying to save Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu's life, doctor Rudolph Mononyane died in a helicopter crash.
Two doctors, a nurse, paramedic and pilot died when a Netcare medical emergency chopper crashed in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
They were on their way from Johannesburg to fetch a critically ill patient from Durban.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says Mononyane delayed the flight in order to help Mthembu, who passed away from a COVID-19 related illness.
"One of the doctors who has passed away in the crash was actually called by a friend, Doctor Paul William, to come and assist to save Minister Jackson during that difficult time," Mkhize said.
"He [Mononyane] dropped the trip, he was supposed to go to KwaZulu-Natal. And then his team waited, delayed his flight."
WATCH HEALTH MINISTER ZWELI MKHIZE'S INTERVIEW
Netcare and Netcare 911Media statement— NETCARE 911 (@Netcare911_sa) January 22, 2021
Netcare releases names of deceased colleagues. pic.twitter.com/jv8pdqOS35
Source : @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
