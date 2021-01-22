1,448 people killed on SA's roads over festive season - Mbalula
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that while the number of fatalities on the roads went down by 7%, a total 1,448 people still died during the festive season.
Mbalula on Friday released the road death statistics for the festive season.
He said that sedans and station wagons accounted for more than half of the fatal crashes and another third of crashes were heavy and light delivery vehicles.
Thirty-one percent of the crashes occurred during the curfew between midnight and 6am.
Four thousand one hundred and forty-four motorists were arrested for driving under the influence, excessive speed and violation of operating permits.
Two hundred and forty-seven thousand traffic fines were issued, 7,309 vehicles discontinued and 3,386 vehicles were impounded.
Minister Mbalula explains: "Overall, we recorded a total of 1,448 fatalities from 1,210 fatal crashes. This represents a 7% decline in fatalities and 10.3% decline in fatal crashes year-on-year."
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : 1,448 people killed on SA's roads over festive season - Mbalula
More from Local
'What we find underneath shells of resold written-off cars is just shocking'
Motor Body Repairers’ Association national director Richard Greens says insurers must make information publicly available.Read More
Wynberg factory catches fire
JHB EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe says people inside the factory have been moved out and everyone is safe.Read More
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday
A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday.Read More
SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC
The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report which was released last month.Read More
SASA devastated by death of anaesthetist Mononyane in helicopter crash
Dr Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane was among the five people on board a helicopter that crashed in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.Read More
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency
The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organs of state or state-owned enterprises.Read More
Doctor dies in crash after after trying to save Mthembu's life - Report
Minister Mkhize says Dr Rudolph Mononyane delayed the flight, in which four other people also lost their lives, to help Mthembu.Read More
Jackson Mthembu was one of a kind and didn't hide anything - Baleka Mbete
Tributes continue to pour in for the late minister in the Presidency who passed away from COVID-19 complications.Read More
647 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 11,381 infections recorded.
The Health Department says the number of fatalities have pushed the death toll to 39, 501.Read More
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff
There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.Read More