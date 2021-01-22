SASA devastated by death of anaesthetist Mononyane in helicopter crash
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Society of Anaesthesiologists (SASA) said it had learnt with great shock and sadness of the passing Dr Rudolf Mononyane, who tried to save Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu's life.
Mononyane was among the five people on board a helicopter that crashed in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
He had delayed his flight after being called to assist Mthembu, who later died of COVID-19-related complications.
The organisation said that Mononyane was a highly skilled and specialised anaesthesiologist and a valued member of its organisation.
The group's Carolyne Corbett: "We are devastated by the death of our friend and our colleague Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane. He is one of the very few in his field and the fact that he died with his team trying to save another is truly a massive loss. The loss is unimaginable."
The association has also sent its condolences to the families of the other healthcare workers who died in the line of duty.
It is with great sadness that SASA learnt of the tragic loss of Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane today. Read more https://t.co/ShQ35lo0ZW pic.twitter.com/472E8SQ2OK— SASA (@docanaesthetic) January 21, 2021
This article first appeared on EWN : SASA devastated by death of anaesthetist Mononyane in helicopter crash
Source : @docanaesthetic/Twitter
