Latest Local
'What we find underneath shells of resold written-off cars is just shocking' Motor Body Repairers’ Association national director Richard Greens says insurers must make information publicly available. 22 January 2021 8:06 PM
Wynberg factory catches fire JHB EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe says people inside the factory have been moved out and everyone is safe. 22 January 2021 6:08 PM
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
View all Local
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia gives an update between the former Gauteng MEC and the Special Investigating Unit. 21 January 2021 12:54 PM
View all Politics
SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report wh... 22 January 2021 12:54 PM
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
View all Business
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
'What we find underneath shells of resold written-off cars is just shocking'

22 January 2021 8:06 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
buying second hand car
South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association
second hand

Motor Body Repairers’ Association national director Richard Greens says insurers must make information publicly available.

According to a Moneyweb article, unsuspecting used vehicle buyers are purchasing cars without knowing they have been previously written off because the registration code of the vehicle – possibly through fraud, bribery and corruption – has not been amended to reflect this.

Not only does this lead to consumers purchasing a used vehicle at an inflated price but these rebuilt vehicles are often unroadworthy and dangerous to drive and require the new owners to spend a significant amount of money to get them into a safe and roadworthy condition.

This has resulted in the South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association, an association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation, appealing to the SA Insurance Association (Saia) to allow public access to the vehicle salvage database to allow consumers to check if a vehicle has been written off before concluding a transaction.

South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association national director Richard Green tells us more.

We decided last year to appoint a fulltime investigator to find out about the prevalence because they pop up only when they become an issue or are discovered and the normal track is that the individual will buy the car. They will reinsure it, which is the irony of the circumstance and they will will have a light accident, which is the most common type of accident.

Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

They will bring it it to our members. What we find underneath the shell of the car is just shocking. That's how they are normally discovered.

Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

What we find mostly is that we have welding of components... which have been damaged in an accident which was prior to the write-off instruction from the insurer that wouldn't pass any kind of technical test.

Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

The danger is it might hold together for a year or two but should you be involved in a severe accident that's when I think you will be killed far more easily.

Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

The key issue is obviously is the question to Saia is why if you have this information you don't wish to make it public. Surely having this information allows you and I and our families to make a decision whether we want to pursue the purchase knowing that it is a previously written-off vehicle or not.

Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

Listen below for the full interview...




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
