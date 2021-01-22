'What we find underneath shells of resold written-off cars is just shocking'





According to a Moneyweb article, unsuspecting used vehicle buyers are purchasing cars without knowing they have been previously written off because the registration code of the vehicle – possibly through fraud, bribery and corruption – has not been amended to reflect this.

Not only does this lead to consumers purchasing a used vehicle at an inflated price but these rebuilt vehicles are often unroadworthy and dangerous to drive and require the new owners to spend a significant amount of money to get them into a safe and roadworthy condition.

This has resulted in the South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association, an association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation, appealing to the SA Insurance Association (Saia) to allow public access to the vehicle salvage database to allow consumers to check if a vehicle has been written off before concluding a transaction.

South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association national director Richard Green tells us more.

We decided last year to appoint a fulltime investigator to find out about the prevalence because they pop up only when they become an issue or are discovered and the normal track is that the individual will buy the car. They will reinsure it, which is the irony of the circumstance and they will will have a light accident, which is the most common type of accident. Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

They will bring it it to our members. What we find underneath the shell of the car is just shocking. That's how they are normally discovered. Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

What we find mostly is that we have welding of components... which have been damaged in an accident which was prior to the write-off instruction from the insurer that wouldn't pass any kind of technical test. Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

The danger is it might hold together for a year or two but should you be involved in a severe accident that's when I think you will be killed far more easily. Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

The key issue is obviously is the question to Saia is why if you have this information you don't wish to make it public. Surely having this information allows you and I and our families to make a decision whether we want to pursue the purchase knowing that it is a previously written-off vehicle or not. Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

