Wynberg factory catches fire





The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) says a fire at a warehouse in Wynberg, is under control and all people in the factory have been moved out.

The factory is in 3rd Street.

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe, has more.

Everyone is safe. People who were in the factory have been moved out. Nana Radebe, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Emergency Management Services

Listen below for the full interview...

Apparently it’s Roots Butchery that’s on fire pic.twitter.com/PMg1PpMXzS — Nick Explicit (@NickExplicit) January 22, 2021