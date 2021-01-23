Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding?
Janice Anderssen, says in an article on Homedzine.co.za that energy experts expect load shedding to be a new normal for the next five years, but more than that, we might be looking at Stage 6 to Stage 8 as a huge possibility in the future.
"If you haven't yet kitted out your home with a generator, generator-inverter or UPS-inverter, you might want to do so before demand exceeds supply. Energy experts are predicting that load shedding is with us for at least the next 5 years and that we might also be looking at Stage 6 to Stage 8 protocols.
"As somewhat of a "prepper", I have been gearing up for power outages for quite some time. It started with the first inverter-generator that I purchased for the occasional load-shedding to full-on preparedness with the purchase of an additional (larger) generator-inverter and UPS-inverter. When the power goes off - mine goes on!
Anderssen is on the line to tell us more.
WE are now used to power being off for two hours or four hours, are really ready for when it hits six hours or eight hours or the whole day or a whole night?Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za
Based on the presumption that for the next five years we're definitely going to have load shedding at a regular recurrence, it's not gonna go away, 2021 were looking at probably Stage 6 happening.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za
I think it's gonna be an eventuality for households, we need to start looking at what we can do to not fix the problem at home but to perhaps make it a bit more bearable.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za
I started off with a generator for the fact that it was cheap, I knew how it worked, I juts got it powered up outside ... The only thing that people don't realise is you can't plug your electronic equipment into a generator.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102076789_woman-complaining-during-a-blackout-sitting-on-a-couch-in-the-living-room-at-home.html
More from Local
Storm Eloise: Disaster management in Limpopo, Mpumalanga & KZN on high alert
The category 2 cyclone is expected to hit parts of South Africa bringing, with it heavy rain and possible flooding.Read More
'What we find underneath shells of resold written-off cars is just shocking'
Motor Body Repairers’ Association national director Richard Greens says insurers must make information publicly available.Read More
Wynberg factory catches fire
JHB EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe says people inside the factory have been moved out and everyone is safe.Read More
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday
A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday.Read More
SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC
The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report which was released last month.Read More
SASA devastated by death of anaesthetist Mononyane in helicopter crash
Dr Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane was among the five people on board a helicopter that crashed in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.Read More
1,448 people killed on SA's roads over festive season - Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that 31% of the crashes occurred during the curfew between midnight and 6am.Read More
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency
The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organs of state or state-owned enterprises.Read More
Doctor dies in crash after after trying to save Mthembu's life - Report
Minister Mkhize says Dr Rudolph Mononyane delayed the flight, in which four other people also lost their lives, to help Mthembu.Read More
Jackson Mthembu was one of a kind and didn't hide anything - Baleka Mbete
Tributes continue to pour in for the late minister in the Presidency who passed away from COVID-19 complications.Read More