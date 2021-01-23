Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding?





Janice Anderssen, says in an article on Homedzine.co.za that energy experts expect load shedding to be a new normal for the next five years, but more than that, we might be looking at Stage 6 to Stage 8 as a huge possibility in the future.

"If you haven't yet kitted out your home with a generator, generator-inverter or UPS-inverter, you might want to do so before demand exceeds supply. Energy experts are predicting that load shedding is with us for at least the next 5 years and that we might also be looking at Stage 6 to Stage 8 protocols.

"As somewhat of a "prepper", I have been gearing up for power outages for quite some time. It started with the first inverter-generator that I purchased for the occasional load-shedding to full-on preparedness with the purchase of an additional (larger) generator-inverter and UPS-inverter. When the power goes off - mine goes on!

Anderssen is on the line to tell us more.

WE are now used to power being off for two hours or four hours, are really ready for when it hits six hours or eight hours or the whole day or a whole night? Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za

Based on the presumption that for the next five years we're definitely going to have load shedding at a regular recurrence, it's not gonna go away, 2021 were looking at probably Stage 6 happening. Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za

I think it's gonna be an eventuality for households, we need to start looking at what we can do to not fix the problem at home but to perhaps make it a bit more bearable. Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za

I started off with a generator for the fact that it was cheap, I knew how it worked, I juts got it powered up outside ... The only thing that people don't realise is you can't plug your electronic equipment into a generator. Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za

Listen below for the full interview...