Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away
Veteran American television and radio broadcaster Larry King has passed away at the age of 87.
King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account.
King died at the Cedars-Senai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, California.
January 23, 2021
Larry King, the longtime CNN host who became an icon through his interviews with countless newsmakers and his sartorial sensibilities, has died. He was 87. https://t.co/eWOnYiwla2 pic.twitter.com/J61Zr0Kk4N— CNN (@CNN) January 23, 2021
Legendary interviewer and TV host Larry King dies aged 87.— JamboBreakingNews (@JamboNewsKenya) January 23, 2021
King was pronounced dead today Saturday 23 in the morning while receiving treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angele, USA.
Earlier this month it was reported that King had been hospitalised with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/izwR2Z0atZ
Source : Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license
