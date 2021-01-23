Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away





Veteran American television and radio broadcaster Larry King has passed away at the age of 87.

King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account.

King died at the Cedars-Senai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, California.

