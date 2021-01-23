Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding? Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen says you can't plug your electronic equipment into a generator. 23 January 2021 3:25 PM
Storm Eloise: Disaster management in Limpopo, Mpumalanga & KZN on high alert The category 2 cyclone is expected to hit parts of South Africa bringing, with it heavy rain and possible flooding. 23 January 2021 1:18 PM
'What we find underneath shells of resold written-off cars is just shocking' Motor Body Repairers’ Association national director Richard Greens says insurers must make information publicly available. 22 January 2021 8:06 PM
Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia gives an update between the former Gauteng MEC and the Special Investigating Unit. 21 January 2021 12:54 PM
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse? Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces. 19 January 2021 3:03 PM
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings. 19 January 2021 1:20 PM
SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report wh... 22 January 2021 12:54 PM
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account. 23 January 2021 6:14 PM
Jonas Gwangwa, award-winning jazz legend, passes away aged 83 Jonas Gwangwa's death falls on the third anniversary of fellow South Africa jazz legend Hugh Masekela's death and the third annive... 23 January 2021 3:58 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away

23 January 2021 6:14 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Larry King
Larry King Live
Larry King to host new show

King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account.

Veteran American television and radio broadcaster Larry King has passed away at the age of 87.

King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account.

King died at the Cedars-Senai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, California.




Jonas Gwangwa, award-winning jazz legend, passes away aged 83

23 January 2021 3:58 PM

Jonas Gwangwa's death falls on the third anniversary of fellow South Africa jazz legend Hugh Masekela's death and the third anniversary of Zimbabwean legend Oliver Mtukudzi's death.

Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer

21 January 2021 7:13 PM

Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can.

If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market

19 January 2021 8:19 PM

Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021.

Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity!

19 January 2021 7:50 PM

Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington.

There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know

19 January 2021 2:27 PM

It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways!

6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again

18 January 2021 7:18 PM

The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.

Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life

18 January 2021 10:24 AM

Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in.

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik

15 January 2021 2:33 PM

Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011.

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

Storm Eloise: Disaster management in Limpopo, Mpumalanga & KZN on high alert

Local

Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding?

Local

Jonas Gwangwa, award-winning jazz legend, passes away aged 83

Lifestyle

Jackson Mthembu's funeral to follow strict COVID-19 protocol

23 January 2021 5:12 PM

Black National Crisis Committee to ask Parly to have Basson banned as doctor

23 January 2021 4:57 PM

Veteran US broadcaster Larry King dies aged 87

23 January 2021 3:34 PM

