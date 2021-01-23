Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns





Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC clinched a 1-1 draw away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns this afternoon.

The Brazilians scored in the 44th minutes via Kermit Erasmus.

Line-ups:

Mamelodi Sundowns: Onyango, Morena, Langerman, Lebusa, Kekana, Maluleka, Mvala, Maboe, Zwane, Erasmus, Sirino.

Subs: Goss, Modiba, Motupa, Kapinga, Vilakazi, Domingo, Majadibou, Mkhulise, Makgalwa.

Swallows FC: Vries, Mere, Ngcobo, Letlabika, Hlanti, Mokoena, Mthethwa, Matlaba, Basadien, Mbokoma, Gamildien

Subs: Ngobeni, Mahlatsi, Seabi, Ritchie, Sekgota, Malinga, Nyatama, Mhlongo, Sait

In another match, Chippa United beat 10-man Black Leopards 3-0 .