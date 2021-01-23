Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns
Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC clinched a 1-1 draw away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns this afternoon.
The Brazilians scored in the 44th minutes via Kermit Erasmus.
Line-ups:
Mamelodi Sundowns: Onyango, Morena, Langerman, Lebusa, Kekana, Maluleka, Mvala, Maboe, Zwane, Erasmus, Sirino.
Subs: Goss, Modiba, Motupa, Kapinga, Vilakazi, Domingo, Majadibou, Mkhulise, Makgalwa.
Swallows FC: Vries, Mere, Ngcobo, Letlabika, Hlanti, Mokoena, Mthethwa, Matlaba, Basadien, Mbokoma, Gamildien
Subs: Ngobeni, Mahlatsi, Seabi, Ritchie, Sekgota, Malinga, Nyatama, Mhlongo, Sait
In another match, Chippa United beat 10-man Black Leopards 3-0 .
90+6' GOAL! Swallows equalise through Nyatama.#Sundowns #DownsLive #DStvPrem— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 23, 2021
