WATCH LIVE Jackson Mthembu's funeral





The funeral service for Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu is taking place at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Ackerville, Emalahleni in Mpumalanga today.

Mthembu died of Covid-19 related complications in hospital on Thursday.

The service is scheduled to begin at 9am and President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy, reports the SABC.

WATCH THE FUINERAL BELOW: