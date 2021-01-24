Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing





JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said it was unbearable that Minister Jackson Mthembu's loved ones will never see him again.

Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church during his official funeral in his hometown of Emalahleni.

Mthembu died on Thursday from COVID-19-related complications.

The president said he was shocked when health Minister Zweli Mkhize informed him of Mthembu's passing.

“I was sorrowful and heartbroken when I received the news of Jackon Mthembu’s passing from Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, and the doctor who was in charge of treating him.”

[Watch Live] The Funeral Service of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mphikwa Mthembu #RIPJacksonMthembu https://t.co/1Y9QbplQxl — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 24, 2021

Ramaphosa said he had lost a dependable colleague and a friend: “As for me, I have lost not just a dependable colleague and a comrade, I have lost a dear friend and it is a loss that I feel most keenly. Minister Mthembu had many virtues that I observed over the many years of our working together and our friendship.”

Farewell my dear brother, my comrade and friend.



Ulala ngoxolo Mvelase ka Guda!



Rest in peace. #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/fZ9nTSqDrM — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 24, 2021

The president said the minster hated corruption and self-serving public officials.

“He was never deceived by the false smiles and empty promises of those who sought to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor or the weak.”

Mthembu’s wife, Thembi, meanwhile said she would forever love her husband.

Her message was delivered by a nurse who took care of the late minister in hospital, Sister Mavis Mahlahoana, who spoke fondly of him.

“And then he said to me, ‘thank you very much for what you’re doing for the nation’”.

“We may all have our plans, but God has the last word.” - Mama Mavis Mahlakoane, a nurse from Milpark Hospital was the nurse who attended to Minister Mthembu before his passing. #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/pzePfbkJto — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 24, 2021

Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, delivered Parliament’s message of support to the bereaved family.

“In the name of Jackson let us re-dedicate ourselves to fight this #COVID19SA virus. Let us remember we are public servant, sithunyiwe “ – National Speaker of Parliament, MmeThandi Modise #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/mLmfMDXNl6 — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 24, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing