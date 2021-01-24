Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp Inside EWN 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Storm Eloise: Measures in place should SA communities need to evacuate Tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique on Saturday, hitting the port city of Beira with strong winds and heavy rains. 24 January 2021 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church during his official funeral in his hometown of... 24 January 2021 12:11 PM
WATCH LIVE Jackson Mthembu's funeral Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away on Thursday after succumbing to COVID-19. 24 January 2021 9:36 AM
View all Local
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
View all Politics
SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report wh... 22 January 2021 12:54 PM
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
View all Business
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account. 23 January 2021 6:14 PM
Jonas Gwangwa, award-winning jazz legend, passes away aged 83 Jonas Gwangwa's death falls on the third anniversary of fellow South Africa jazz legend Hugh Masekela's death and the third annive... 23 January 2021 3:58 PM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing

24 January 2021 12:11 PM
by Edwin Ntshidi
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Remembering Jackson Mthembu
Jackson Mthembu funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church during his official funeral in his hometown of Emalahleni.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said it was unbearable that Minister Jackson Mthembu's loved ones will never see him again.

Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church during his official funeral in his hometown of Emalahleni.

Mthembu died on Thursday from COVID-19-related complications.

The president said he was shocked when health Minister Zweli Mkhize informed him of Mthembu's passing.

“I was sorrowful and heartbroken when I received the news of Jackon Mthembu’s passing from Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, and the doctor who was in charge of treating him.”

Ramaphosa said he had lost a dependable colleague and a friend: “As for me, I have lost not just a dependable colleague and a comrade, I have lost a dear friend and it is a loss that I feel most keenly. Minister Mthembu had many virtues that I observed over the many years of our working together and our friendship.”

The president said the minster hated corruption and self-serving public officials.

“He was never deceived by the false smiles and empty promises of those who sought to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor or the weak.”

Mthembu’s wife, Thembi, meanwhile said she would forever love her husband.

Her message was delivered by a nurse who took care of the late minister in hospital, Sister Mavis Mahlahoana, who spoke fondly of him.

“And then he said to me, ‘thank you very much for what you’re doing for the nation’”.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, delivered Parliament’s message of support to the bereaved family.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing




24 January 2021 12:11 PM
by Edwin Ntshidi
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Remembering Jackson Mthembu
Jackson Mthembu funeral

More from Local

Storm Eloise: Measures in place should SA communities need to evacuate

24 January 2021 1:07 PM

Tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique on Saturday, hitting the port city of Beira with strong winds and heavy rains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE Jackson Mthembu's funeral

24 January 2021 9:36 AM

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away on Thursday after succumbing to COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding?

23 January 2021 3:25 PM

Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen says you can't plug your electronic equipment into a generator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Storm Eloise: Disaster management in Limpopo, Mpumalanga & KZN on high alert

23 January 2021 1:18 PM

The category 2 cyclone is expected to hit parts of South Africa bringing, with it heavy rain and possible flooding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What we find underneath shells of resold written-off cars is just shocking'

22 January 2021 8:06 PM

Motor Body Repairers’ Association national director Richard Greens says insurers must make information publicly available.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wynberg factory catches fire

22 January 2021 6:08 PM

JHB EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe says people inside the factory have been moved out and everyone is safe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday

22 January 2021 3:32 PM

A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC

22 January 2021 12:54 PM

The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report which was released last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SASA devastated by death of anaesthetist Mononyane in helicopter crash

22 January 2021 12:17 PM

Dr Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane was among the five people on board a helicopter that crashed in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1,448 people killed on SA's roads over festive season - Mbalula

22 January 2021 11:36 AM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that 31% of the crashes occurred during the curfew between midnight and 6am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Storm Eloise: Measures in place should SA communities need to evacuate

Local

Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing

Local

Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding?

Local

EWN Highlights

Cyclone Eloise downgraded to depression causing heavy rain

24 January 2021 5:01 PM

GALLERY: 'Farewell, Mvelase' Jackson Mthembu laid to rest in Emalahleni

24 January 2021 4:06 PM

Modise: Let us be rededicated to fighting COVID-19 in Jackson Mthembu's honour

24 January 2021 3:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA