Storm Eloise: Measures in place should SA communities need to evacuate
JOHANNESBURG - Emergency authorities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Limpopo on Sunday said measures were in place should communities need to be evacuated as tropical cyclone Eloise approached South Africa.
The KZN Cooperative Governance Department said areas such as Jozini, Mutubatuba, Ulundi and Umlalazi would be monitored closely when the storm made landfall.
While in Limpopom, Eloise was expected to hit the Vhembe, Capricorn, Sekhukhune and Mopani regions. A number of southern African countries lie in the storm's path.
Tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique on Saturday, hitting the port city of Beira with strong winds and heavy rains.
Cars were submerged in water while walls of some low-lying buildings collapsed and stretches of land were flooded. Limpopo Cooperative Governance MEC Basikopo Makamu said the province was prepared.
“The South African National Defence Force is also ready, with the South African Police Service’s Rescue Unit – they are also ready. They’ve got their choppers on standby should the need arise to use it. As a province, we think we are properly ready for this cyclone.”
In KZN, emergency workers may have their hands full.
Spokesperson for the province's Cooperative Governance Department Nonala Ndlovu said, “We are ready but there is still more needed to be done in terms of being totally prepared. We are moving to a stage where we want to be proactive and try to assist communities before the storm actually hits. We are looking at what can be done to move people in advance. “
At the same time, the Kruger National Park said contingency plans had been put in place to safeguard animals and tourist as the cyclone closed in.
Disaster management teams in the Kruger National Park were on high alert as the storm is expected to make landfall in South Africa.
Various parts of the the Kruger, particularly in the far north, were been affected by major rainfall and strong winds due to the tropical storm.
The imminent landfall of the storm has necessitated the closure of some the parks facilities
Spokesperson for the south African National Parks, Ike Phaahla, said, “The Kruger National Park’s disaster management teams are on high alert and as a precautionary measure we closed of gravel roads, picnic sites as well as the bushveld camp.”
Eloise comes just two years after Idai struck southern Africa.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Storm Eloise: Measures in place should SA communities need to evacuate
Source : Twitter
More from Local
Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church during his official funeral in his hometown of Emalahleni.Read More
WATCH LIVE Jackson Mthembu's funeral
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away on Thursday after succumbing to COVID-19.Read More
Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding?
Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen says you can't plug your electronic equipment into a generator.Read More
Storm Eloise: Disaster management in Limpopo, Mpumalanga & KZN on high alert
The category 2 cyclone is expected to hit parts of South Africa bringing, with it heavy rain and possible flooding.Read More
'What we find underneath shells of resold written-off cars is just shocking'
Motor Body Repairers’ Association national director Richard Greens says insurers must make information publicly available.Read More
Wynberg factory catches fire
JHB EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe says people inside the factory have been moved out and everyone is safe.Read More
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday
A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday.Read More
SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC
The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report which was released last month.Read More
SASA devastated by death of anaesthetist Mononyane in helicopter crash
Dr Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane was among the five people on board a helicopter that crashed in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.Read More
1,448 people killed on SA's roads over festive season - Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that 31% of the crashes occurred during the curfew between midnight and 6am.Read More