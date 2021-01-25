300 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 8,147 infections recorded





The Health Department says 300 more people died for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll 40,874.

The total number of infections has reached 1,412,986 after 8,147 coronavirus infections were identified.

The recovery rate has moved up to 87% which means 1,230,520 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.