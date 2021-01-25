300 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 8,147 infections recorded
The Health Department says 300 more people died for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll 40,874.
The total number of infections has reached 1,412,986 after 8,147 coronavirus infections were identified.
RELATED: 647 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 11,381 infections recorded.
The recovery rate has moved up to 87% which means 1,230,520 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 412 986 with 8 147 new cases identified. Regrettably, we report 300 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 40 874 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 230 520, representing a recovery rate of 87% pic.twitter.com/atBoWZPVSw— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 24, 2021
24 January 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/MAzjERa6h6— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 24, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141441865_top-view-of-test-tubes-with-blood-samples-and-coronavirus-lettering-on-red-background.html?term=covid19%2Btest&vti=ocpsmep8k26m1konus-1-9
More from Local
Doctors worried that people come to hospitals too late when very sick - MEC
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visits Nasrec Field Hospital to assess the facility's response to COVID-19.Read More
Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates
Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources.Read More
Visitors urged to be cautious after Eloise floods parts of Kruger National Park
Ike Phaahla is the spokesperson for the Kruger National Park and he said that Sunday night's heavy rain has resulted in the Sabi River rising.Read More
EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals
The graphic also tackles how deceased COVID-19 patients are handled differently.Read More
Callers say premier knows 'it's mandatory for ALL of us to wear a mask'
Vusi says when police tell you to wear mask it's out of courtesy. Moshe says spokesperson Mkani-Mpolweni is defending her salary.Read More
It's like working in a morgue - Health workers on COVID-19 second wave
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque spoke to health workers working in the frontline trying to save coronavirus patients.Read More
Storm Eloise: Measures in place should SA communities need to evacuate
Tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique on Saturday, hitting the port city of Beira with strong winds and heavy rains.Read More
Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church during his official funeral in his hometown of Emalahleni.Read More
WATCH LIVE Jackson Mthembu's funeral
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away on Thursday after succumbing to COVID-19.Read More
Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding?
Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen says you can't plug your electronic equipment into a generator.Read More