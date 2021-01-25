It's like working in a morgue - Health workers on COVID-19 second wave





Doctors and nurses are not coping emotionally and physically with the second wave of COVID-19.

Traumatised and exhausted doctors and nurses are burnt out, anxious and demoralised, standing by helplessly and watching as their frightened patients and colleagues die.

In an exclusive interview, Eyewitness News spoke to healthcares workers in different provinces.

Bongani Bingwa chats to reporter Mia Lindeque who interviewed healthcare workers to give more insight on the matter.

The picture that we have been collecting across the country is that for these healthcare workers it is real. They have described how they have to wrap body after body on these 12 hour shifts. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They have become desensitised and death has become the norm for them, they know it is part of their work. They have also discribed how helpless they feel when they watch people die in front of them. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Doctors say its a constant juggle between which patient needs the oxygen more than another, she reports.

One nurse said it's almost working in a morgue when you constantly have to resuscitate your own colleagues. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full conversation: