Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
Update on Kruger National park after Cyclone Eloise
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ike Phaahla - Media Specialist at Sanparks
Today at 16:10
Alcohol ban: Restaurant Association to protest at Union Building
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 16:20
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thembinkosi Mkalipi Chief Director: Labour Relations
Today at 16:40
Brain winner :Itai Chitapi
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Itai Chitapi
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] #CoronaLives - PreRec
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Write-offs being sold to unsuspecting used-vehicle buyers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:51
Paris climate accord
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Happy Khambule- Climate and energy campaign manager Greenpeace Africa
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 2/2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Can an employer vaccinate staff by force?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Danie Pretorius - Director at Fluxmans
Today at 19:08
How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dominique Collett - Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: This is Not Propaganda by Peter Pomerantsev's
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andile Gaelisiwe - Media Personality
Today at 19:48
Other People's Money - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Doctors worried that people come to hospitals too late when very sick - MEC Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visits Nasrec Field Hospital to assess the facility's response to COVID-19. 25 January 2021 1:52 PM
Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources. 25 January 2021 12:54 PM
Visitors urged to be cautious after Eloise floods parts of Kruger National Park Ike Phaahla is the spokesperson for the Kruger National Park and he said that Sunday night's heavy rain has resulted in the Sabi R... 25 January 2021 12:29 PM
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report wh... 22 January 2021 12:54 PM
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 25 January 2021 11:12 AM
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account. 23 January 2021 6:14 PM
Jonas Gwangwa, award-winning jazz legend, passes away aged 83 Jonas Gwangwa's death falls on the third anniversary of fellow South Africa jazz legend Hugh Masekela's death and the third annive... 23 January 2021 3:58 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns virtually, with even bigger prizes Dis-Chem marketing manager Mark Norten says all the hard work and training for the kids' sections is also well worth it. 25 January 2021 3:27 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify

25 January 2021 11:12 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Soundtracks of My Life

Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in.

Popping in between Kenny Maistry and Nonn Botha, 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life. A special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker, talking about music and how the songs are a soundtrack to their lives for an hour.

He is a director, actor and playwright; it would hard to miss him and this past weekend Sello Maake kaNcube took over Soundtracks of my Life with a playlist that preached love and reminded him of the fun that he had as a young man.

You can never talk about love without a mother's involvement

Sello Maake kaNcube, Actor and Director

Heal the World, this is my prayer for the land to heal and for the world to be healed.

Sello Maake kaNcube, Actor and Director



25 January 2021 11:12 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Soundtracks of My Life

