Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify
Popping in between Kenny Maistry and Nonn Botha, 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life. A special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker, talking about music and how the songs are a soundtrack to their lives for an hour.
He is a director, actor and playwright; it would hard to miss him and this past weekend Sello Maake kaNcube took over Soundtracks of my Life with a playlist that preached love and reminded him of the fun that he had as a young man.
Related: Judith Sephuma on Soundtracks of my Life
You can never talk about love without a mother's involvementSello Maake kaNcube, Actor and Director
Heal the World, this is my prayer for the land to heal and for the world to be healed.Sello Maake kaNcube, Actor and Director
