Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify





Popping in between Kenny Maistry and Nonn Botha, 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life. A special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker, talking about music and how the songs are a soundtrack to their lives for an hour.

He is a director, actor and playwright; it would hard to miss him and this past weekend Sello Maake kaNcube took over Soundtracks of my Life with a playlist that preached love and reminded him of the fun that he had as a young man.

You can never talk about love without a mother's involvement Sello Maake kaNcube, Actor and Director

Heal the World, this is my prayer for the land to heal and for the world to be healed. Sello Maake kaNcube, Actor and Director