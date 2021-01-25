Callers say premier knows 'it's mandatory for ALL of us to wear a mask'





Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show open line criticised Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane for failure to wear a mask during the funeral of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu in eMalahleni on Sunday.

The Minister of Police Bheki Cele calls for an investigation into that conduct.

Her spokesperson Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni said the premier’s mask was damaged and she was oblivious of the fact that it had fallen off.

On December 29 there was a gazette issued by the government that says it is mandatory for ALL of us to wear a mask. When the police tell you to wear a mask it is out of courtesy. Caller Veli from Witbank

Moshe from Nelspruit says Mkani-Mpolweni is just defending her salary.

There were a lot of wrong things with this funeral. Caller Moshe from Nelspruit

Clement Manyathela condemned the behaviour of the premier and said we expect to see ethical leadership.

This is Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, Premier of Mpumalanga who claims that she wasn’t aware that her mask ‘fell off’.



Bheki Cele was all over the news recently singing praises relating to arrests of people for not wearing masks.



Animal farm le! pic.twitter.com/D1jKJ0of6v — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) January 24, 2021

#PoliceMinistry The Minister of Police, General #BhekiCele calls for an investigation into the alleged conduct of Mpumalanga Premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane who was seen on National TV, not wearing a mask in public. MLhttps://t.co/8Xsb95nQvR pic.twitter.com/inZwjsF2gF — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 24, 2021

