Visitors urged to be cautious after Eloise floods parts of Kruger National Park
JOHANNESBURG - Sections of the Kruger National Park have been flooded as a result of tropical storm Eloise, with some bridges now underwater.
On Friday, the park evacuated some of its bush camps, which are now also submerged.
The park is bracing for more heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.
Ike Phaahla is the spokesperson for the Kruger National Park and he said that Sunday night's heavy rain has resulted in the Sabi River rising.
“Low-water bridges in those areas are underwater and as we speak, we have been diverting traffic. It is important to mention that we are not out of the woods yet and we urge people to be extra cautious on the roads.”
Management at park urged motorists to be extra cautious when travelling in the area.
"It is important to mention that we aren't out of the woods yet. We are still expecting some significant rains to come. We urge people to be extra cautious on the roads," said Phaahla.
Phaahla said the animals in the park went to higher ground when they realised a storm was coming.
Meanwhile, in Gauteng, disaster management teams are on standby to help with any situation here at home or to offer assistance to other provinces.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Visitors urged to be cautious after Eloise floods parts of Kruger National Park
Source : @SANParks/Twitter
More from Local
Doctors worried that people come to hospitals too late when very sick - MEC
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visits Nasrec Field Hospital to assess the facility's response to COVID-19.Read More
Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates
Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources.Read More
EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals
The graphic also tackles how deceased COVID-19 patients are handled differently.Read More
Callers say premier knows 'it's mandatory for ALL of us to wear a mask'
Vusi says when police tell you to wear mask it's out of courtesy. Moshe says spokesperson Mkani-Mpolweni is defending her salary.Read More
It's like working in a morgue - Health workers on COVID-19 second wave
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque spoke to health workers working in the frontline trying to save coronavirus patients.Read More
300 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 8,147 infections recorded
The number of fatalities bring the death toll to 40,874 since the pandemic started at the beginning of last year.Read More
Storm Eloise: Measures in place should SA communities need to evacuate
Tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique on Saturday, hitting the port city of Beira with strong winds and heavy rains.Read More
Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church during his official funeral in his hometown of Emalahleni.Read More
WATCH LIVE Jackson Mthembu's funeral
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away on Thursday after succumbing to COVID-19.Read More
Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding?
Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen says you can't plug your electronic equipment into a generator.Read More