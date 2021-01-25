



JOHANNESBURG - Sections of the Kruger National Park have been flooded as a result of tropical storm Eloise, with some bridges now underwater.

On Friday, the park evacuated some of its bush camps, which are now also submerged.

The park is bracing for more heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Ike Phaahla is the spokesperson for the Kruger National Park and he said that Sunday night's heavy rain has resulted in the Sabi River rising.

“Low-water bridges in those areas are underwater and as we speak, we have been diverting traffic. It is important to mention that we are not out of the woods yet and we urge people to be extra cautious on the roads.”

Management at park urged motorists to be extra cautious when travelling in the area.

"It is important to mention that we aren't out of the woods yet. We are still expecting some significant rains to come. We urge people to be extra cautious on the roads," said Phaahla.

Phaahla said the animals in the park went to higher ground when they realised a storm was coming.

Meanwhile, in Gauteng, disaster management teams are on standby to help with any situation here at home or to offer assistance to other provinces.

This article first appeared on EWN : Visitors urged to be cautious after Eloise floods parts of Kruger National Park